1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Biden: Trump's coronavirus reopening plan offers a "false choice"

Photo courtesy Biden for President

Joe Biden called President Trump's plans to reopen the economy a "false choice that none of us should fall for" designed to stoke partisan tensions to deflect from his administration's public-health failings in a Washington Post op-ed.

What he's saying: "If we're going to have thriving workplaces, restaurants, stores and parks, we need widespread testing. Trump can’t seem to provide it — to say nothing of worker safety protocols, consistent health guidelines or clear federal leadership to coordinate a responsible reopening," the former vice president wrote.

  • "Instead of unifying the country to accelerate our public health response and get economic relief to those who need it, President Trump is reverting to a familiar strategy of deflecting blame and dividing Americans."
  • "His goal is as obvious as it is craven: He hopes to split the country into dueling camps, casting Democrats as doomsayers hoping to keep America grounded and Republicans as freedom fighters trying to liberate the economy."

Biden focused on the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic, saying the president's March statement that "anybody that wants a test can get a test" was a "baldfaced lie."

  • "The administration is fully aware that this is the right path, too — after all, the president and his staff are now reportedly receiving daily tests. They knew exactly how to make the Oval Office safe and operational, and they put in the work to do it."
  • "They just haven’t put in that same work for the rest of us."
  • The White House has been rattled in the last week by positive coronavirus tests for Trump's personal valet and Vice President Pence's press secretary, Katie Miller, who is married to top Trump adviser Stephen Miller.

Go deeper: 10 times Trump and his administration were warned about coronavirus

Go deeper

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

New Zealand will lift some of the world's strictest lockdown measures this week with the country on track to eliminate the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said at a briefing Monday as she announced a gradual move to alert level 2.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 4.1 million people and killed 282,000 worldwide as of early Monday, per Johns Hopkins data. More than 1.3 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1.3 million from 8.7 million tests), followed by Spain (over 224,000).

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 8 hours ago - Health

What to expect from the White House's coronavirus messaging this week

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

The White House will try to push two main themes this week: "preparedness and confidence," per a senior official.

The big picture: President Trump's aides plan to hold several events to try to persuade the public that they're ready for a likely second wave of the virus this fall. In particular, they'll focus on testing capacity and access to personal protective equipment.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow15 hours ago - Health

Top Trump health officials to testify before Senate via videoconference

Fauci and Redfield. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Anthony Fauci, FDA commissioner Stephen Hahn, CDC director Robert Redfield, and coronavirus testing coordinator Brett Giroir will testify via videoconference before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee on Tuesday, Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) announced Sunday.

Why it matters: Fauci, Redfield and Hahn are all self-quarantining after coming in "low risk" contact with a White House staffer who tested positive for the virus.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow18 hours ago - Politics & Policy