New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has become the latest world leader to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden in a phone call, but Russian President Vladimir Putin is still refusing to acknowledge the U.S. election win.

Driving the news: Biden's transition team said in a statement late Sunday he "expressed his intent to strengthen the U.S.-New Zealand partnership" and looked forward to working closely on challenges including containing COVID-19, tackling climate change and "reinforcing multilateralism."

"The president-elect also praised the prime minister's extraordinary leadership after the 2019 Christchurch massacre, on COVID-19, and as a working mother and role model," per the statement.

Ardern invited Biden to New Zealand, noting in an Instagram post his previous visit to the country, "which he remembers fondly from his visit a few years ago."

For the record: Biden has received congratulations from a plethora of world leaders, from the China to the United Kingdom.