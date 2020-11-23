Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.
Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul
Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg
Combination images of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and President-elect Joe Biden. Photo: NZ Prime Minister's Office/Instagram/Joe Raedle/Getty Images
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has become the latest world leader to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden in a phone call, but Russian President Vladimir Putin is still refusing to acknowledge the U.S. election win.
Driving the news: Biden's transition team said in a statement late Sunday he "expressed his intent to strengthen the U.S.-New Zealand partnership" and looked forward to working closely on challenges including containing COVID-19, tackling climate change and "reinforcing multilateralism."
- "The president-elect also praised the prime minister's extraordinary leadership after the 2019 Christchurch massacre, on COVID-19, and as a working mother and role model," per the statement.
- Ardern invited Biden to New Zealand, noting in an Instagram post his previous visit to the country, "which he remembers fondly from his visit a few years ago."
For the record: Biden has received congratulations from a plethora of world leaders, from the China to the United Kingdom.
- But Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro, Mexico's Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Putin are among the very few to say they're awaiting the results of President Trump's legal challenges, which former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) has called "a national embarrassment" for lacking evidence.
- Bloomberg reports that Putin told Russian TV Sunday, "We will work with anyone who has the confidence of the American people. But that confidence can only be given to a candidate whose victory has been recognized by the opposing party, or after the results are confirmed in a legitimate, legal way."