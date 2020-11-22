Chris Christie: Trump's legal challenges against election results have been "a national embarrassment"

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie on Sunday denounced a lack of evidence in President Trump's legal challenges against election results as "a national embarrassment," emphasizing that Trump has had his chance to prove allegations of widespread voter fraud in court.
The big picture: Despite the president's legal challenges in various states gaining little to no ground, only a handful of congressional Republicans have acknowledged Biden as president-elect.
- Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) congratulated Biden on Saturday hours after a Republican judge in his state dismissed a Trump campaign lawsuit — with prejudice — that sought to block the certification of Pennsylvania's election results.
- U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann wrote in his opinion on the suit that the Trump team had cobbled together a legal argument "like Frankenstein's Monster," the Washington Post reports.
What he's saying: "And what's happened here is, quite frankly, the content of the president's legal team has been a national embarrassment. Sidney Powell accusing Gov. Brian Kemp of a crime on television, yet being unwilling to go on TV and defend and lay out the evidence that she supposedly has," Christie told ABC's "This Week."
- "This is outrageous conduct by any lawyer, and notice, George, they won't do it inside the courtroom. They allege fraud outside the courtroom, but when they go inside the courtroom, they don't plead fraud and they don't argue fraud."
- "I have been a supporter of the president's. I voted for him twice, but elections have consequences, and we cannot continue to act as if something happened here that didn't happen. You have an obligation to present the evidence."