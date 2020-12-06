Get the latest market trends in your inbox
Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios
President-elect Joe Biden has officially finalized his picks for Cabinet secretaries, naming 10 men and 5 women to lead federal agencies in an administration he has pledged will "look like America."
Driving the news: Biden filled out his Cabinet on Thursday by nominating Judge Merrick Garland to be attorney general, Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo to lead the Commerce Department, and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh to lead the Labor Department. CIA director is the sole Cabinet-level position that has not yet been filled.