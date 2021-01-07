Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Biden taps Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo for commerce secretary

Photo: John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden has selected Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo to lead the Commerce Department, according to people familiar with the matter.

Why it matters: Raimondo, a Rhodes scholar who co-founded a venture capital firm in Rhode Island earlier in her career, has prioritized good relationships with the business community, the target audience of commerce.

  • Nonetheless, Raimondo has also clashed with unions as she worked to reform Rhode Island’s public employee pension plans.
  • She also served as a national co-chair for Mike Bloomberg’s presidential campaign, endorsing Biden only after the former New York mayor dropped out.

The big picture: Biden had been considering a prominent CEO or a Republican to lead the Commerce Department.

  • In considering Raimondo, he appears to be moving to a more traditional choice.
  • Raimondo, 49, and former chair of the Democratic Governor’s Association, is seen as a rising star in her party.

The intrigue: Raimondo also was under consideration to serve as secretary of health and human services, a job that eventually went to California Attorney General Xavier Becerra.

  • In early December, she appeared to take herself out of the running by saying during a press conference, “I am not going to be President-elect Biden’s nominee for HHS secretary.”

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
3 mins ago - Technology

Twitch disables Trump's channel following chaos in D.C.

Photo illustration: Filip Radwanski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Twitch, the Amazon-owned live video streaming platform, disabled President Trump's account, a spokesperson confirmed to Axios on Thursday.

Why it matters: It's the latest in a string of platform efforts to take action on Trump's accounts following his calls for violence that resulted in the historic riot at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Orion Rummler
Updated 22 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Pelosi and Schumer call for Trump's immediate removal from office

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Thursday called for Vice President Mike Pence and members of President Trump's Cabinet to remove him from office via the 25th Amendment.

Driving the news: Pelosi accused Trump of committing "seditious acts" and said keeping him in office for the next 13 days would be "very dangerous." She emphasized that the "overwhelming sentiment" of her caucus is to impeach Trump if Pence or the Cabinet do not act.

Axios
Updated 55 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao resigns after Capitol siege

Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao is resigning in the wake of the invasion of the Capitol building by "March for Trump" protesters, which was egged on by President Trump.

Why it matters: Chao is the first Cabinet secretary to resign and is married to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

