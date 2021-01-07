Biden taps Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo for commerce secretary

President-elect Joe Biden has selected Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo to lead the Commerce Department, according to people familiar with the matter.

Why it matters: Raimondo, a Rhodes scholar who co-founded a venture capital firm in Rhode Island earlier in her career, has prioritized good relationships with the business community, the target audience of commerce.

Nonetheless, Raimondo has also clashed with unions as she worked to reform Rhode Island’s public employee pension plans.

She also served as a national co-chair for Mike Bloomberg’s presidential campaign, endorsing Biden only after the former New York mayor dropped out.

The big picture: Biden had been considering a prominent CEO or a Republican to lead the Commerce Department.

In considering Raimondo, he appears to be moving to a more traditional choice.

Raimondo, 49, and former chair of the Democratic Governor’s Association, is seen as a rising star in her party.

The intrigue: Raimondo also was under consideration to serve as secretary of health and human services, a job that eventually went to California Attorney General Xavier Becerra.