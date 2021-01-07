Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Biden selects Boston Mayor Marty Walsh for labor secretary

Mayor Marty Walsh. Photo: Scott Eisen/Getty Images

Joe Biden plans to name Boston Mayor Marty Walsh as his labor secretary and task him with leading a manufacturing renaissance across the country, according to people familiar with the matter.

Why it matters: The president-elect and his advisers are aware that the Democratic Party, once the home of blue-collar workers, has lost the political loyalty of many union households and are determined to win many of them back.

  • Walsh came up as a union official, led Boston’s Building and Construction Trades Council and has the backing of AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka.
  • The former state representative succeeded the late Tom Menino, Boston’s longest-serving mayor, and has received positive reviews for his coronavirus response. But he’s also hearing footsteps from women and minority candidates interested in challenging him for re-election.
  • Walsh's selection was first reported by Politico.

The big picture: “Joe from Scranton” has prided himself on having good relations with unions throughout his career, and he plans to tap those relationship to push a big infrastructure bill through Congress.

  • Biden has touted his “Build Back Better” plan as a way to provide high-paying wages to unionized workers and “reshore” America’s manufacturing supply chains from overseas.
  • Those union relationships have made Biden’s choice for Cabinet secretaries agonizing, since he has had to navigate to avoid union rivalries in both the education and labor movements.

What they are saying: "Workers need a champion in Washington—and Marty Walsh would be a crucial addition to an administration dedicated to fighting for the forgotten and rebuilding an enduring middle class," said Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers. 

  • "Marty comes from a union family and a union town," she said.

Go deeper

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
3 mins ago - Technology

Twitch disables Trump's channel following chaos in D.C.

Photo illustration: Filip Radwanski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Twitch, the Amazon-owned live video streaming platform, disabled President Trump's account, a spokesperson confirmed to Axios on Thursday.

Why it matters: It's the latest in a string of platform efforts to take action on Trump's accounts following his calls for violence that resulted in the historic riot at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
Updated 21 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Pelosi and Schumer call for Trump's immediate removal from office

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Thursday called for Vice President Mike Pence and members of President Trump's Cabinet to remove him from office via the 25th Amendment.

Driving the news: Pelosi accused Trump of committing "seditious acts" and said keeping him in office for the next 13 days would be "very dangerous." She emphasized that the "overwhelming sentiment" of her caucus is to impeach Trump if Pence or the Cabinet do not act.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 55 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao resigns after Capitol siege

Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao is resigning in the wake of the invasion of the Capitol building by "March for Trump" protesters, which was egged on by President Trump.

Why it matters: Chao is the first Cabinet secretary to resign and is married to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow