Biden to pick Merrick Garland for attorney general

Joe Biden touches Merrick Garland after President Obama nominated him to the Supreme Court in March 2016. Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden has decided to nominate Judge Merrick Garland for attorney general, seeking to place in the nation's top law enforcement job a respected federal appeals judge whose Supreme Court nomination Republicans blocked five years ago, Politico first reported.

Why it matters: News of the selection came just hours after the nation learned that Democrats would likely win both Senate runoffs in Georgia and take control of the Senate, making it harder for Republicans to block nominations.

  • That applies not just the attorney general nominee himself, but also whomever Biden nominates to replace Garland as an appellant judge in a crucial circuit.

Between the lines: By selecting Garland, Biden is sending a message about fairness and redemption, after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell denied hearings to President Obama's pick to replace the late Antonin Scalia.

  • It's unclear whether McConnell and his fellow Republicans will fight this nomination.
  • Speculation and jockeying for AG also focused around other contenders, including former Sen. Doug Jones of Alabama and former deputy attorney general Sally Yates.

Background: Garland, 68, is a Chicago native and graduate of Harvard University and Harvard Law School.

  • He has served on U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit since 1997.
  • Before that, he supervised high-profile cases of domestic terrorism including the Oklahoma City bombing and Unabomber cases in the 1990s. It's experience he could be called to draw on following a Department of Homeland Security assessment this year that violent while supremacy is the most persistent lethal domestic threat.
  • McConnell never explicitly said he opposed Garland's appointment to the Supreme Court, only that Democrats should not get to fill the seat in the final year of Obama's presidency when Republicans controlled the Senate.
  • This fall, McConnell again frustrated Democrats when he maneuvered to let President Trump fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat with Amy Coney Barrett.

What to watch: Only a very moderate judge could get confirmed to replace Garland on the DC Circuit — the second most important court in the country. But Garland is pretty moderate. Replacing him with a younger moderate liberal won’t help Democrats gain ground in the courts, but it could help extend their hold on this all-important seat.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
15 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Georgia's four-year fallout

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

It's not just the presidential election that matters big time.

What it means: The outcome in tonight's Georgia runoff elections will decide the fate of Biden's presidency, from whether he gets his Cabinet nominees to whether progressives get their tax hikes and public spending.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
15 hours ago - Politics & Policy

McConnell's plan to save the Senate

Photo: Rod Lamkey Pool/Getty Images

Before senators begin debating an expected challenge to Arizona's Electoral College vote Wednesday, Sen. Mitch McConnell will deliver a weighty speech trying to save the Senate from itself, people familiar with his plans tell Axios.

Why it matters: The majority leader had hoped to keep his fellow Republicans from challenging the 2020 election results, but now that over a dozen senators will, the history-lover aims to keep his party from even deeper self-inflicted wounds.

Mike Allen, author of AM
Jan 5, 2021 - Politics & Policy

A tense, tectonic 48 hours

A stage goes up on the Ellipse yesterday ahead of tomorrow's pro-Trump rally. Photo: Susan Walsh/AP

The next two days look to be the most tumultuous and telling of the wild, never-ending 2020 election.

Driving the news: Twin runoffs in Georgia today determine control of the U.S. Senate. And perhaps half or more of the Republicans in Congress will cast an unprecedented number of votes to invalidate President-elect Biden’s clear win, as the House and Senate meet to certify the Electoral College votes.

