What the Biden campaign has planned for Trump this week

Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

The Biden campaign plans to hammer President Trump this week with targeted attacks in battleground states where COVID-19 infection rates are rising — including Florida and North Carolina.

The big picture: A campaign official said the attacks, delivered in press calls and high-level surrogate virtual events, will focus on his reopening of the economy.

In a statement to Axios, Deputy Campaign Manager Kate Bedingfield previewed the Biden campaign's message for this week:

  • "Donald Trump profoundly failed our nation by refusing to act on countless warnings from his own experts and from Joe Biden as the coronavirus outbreak spread around the world."
  • "Trump's lack of a coherent response to the worst public health crisis in generations has cost almost 115,000 Americans their lives, triggered historic job losses, and thrown our nation into chaos..."
  • "[I]nstead of finally doing his job and helping the country safely reopen, the virus is resurgent in nearly 20 states and the president is AWOL without a plan while still not rushing to give states the testing, contact tracing, and other resources they need to get this under control and repair the terrible damage his incompetence has wrought on our economy."

Trump campaign's response: "Biden has been lobbing ineffective partisan bombs from his basement, trying to undermine confidence in the federal response, and has sought relevance where there is none," said the Trump campaign's communications director Tim Murtaugh.

  • "Voters know that President Trump built the American economy to unprecedented heights before it was artificially interrupted, and he will do it again."
  • "As the record 2.5 million jobs created in May prove, the Great American Comeback is already underway. Joe Biden is actively rooting against a recovery, knowing that good news for Americans is bad for him..."
  • "On all economic issues, President Trump wins hands-down, and voters know it."

Alayna Treene
Jun 8, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Biden campaign says he does not support defunding the police

Photo: Michael Brochstein/Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Joe Biden's campaign said in a statement Monday that the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee does not support defunding police, but is pushing for police reform and more spending on community, school, health and social programs.

Why it matters: The statement rejects claims from President Trump's re-election campaign that the former vice president would undercut the ability of police departments to do their jobs by endorsing the "defund the police" message, which has been at the heart of activist demands over the past several weeks of protests.

Sara Fischer
Jun 9, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Biden's digital advertising splurge

Data: Advertising Analytics; Chart: Axios Visuals

Joe Biden has poured money into digital advertising over the past two weeks in an attempt to capitalize on Trump's response to nationwide protests about police violence. The majority of the money has been spent on Facebook over Google.

Why it matters: The Trump campaign attributes much of its 2016 success to its digital advertising strategy on Facebook and until now, the Biden campaign has been outspent by the Trump campaign online, and especially on Facebook.

Ursula Perano
Jun 8, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump plans to restart campaign rallies within two weeks

Trump at a rally in 2019. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

President Trump is planning to resume his campaign rallies within the next two weeks, Politico first reported and Axios has confirmed.

Why it matters: Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the Make America Great Again rallies were the driving force behind Trump's re-election campaign, allowing him to connect with his most loyal supporters on a massive scale. But the gatherings often draw thousands of attendees packed into arenas shoulder to shoulder, raising the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

