Biden apologizes for remarks about segregationist senators

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden apologized Saturday and said he was wrong for his comments last month on segregationist senators.

Why it matters: Previously, he defiantly refused to apologize for citing segregationists James Eastland and Herman Talmadge as examples of how the Senate used to be more civil, saying his comments were taken out of context. During his apology at an event in South Carolina, Biden did not address whether it was wrong to work with the segregationists.