Biden snaps back at Booker over race remarks backlash
Former Vice President Joe Biden hit back at Democratic presidential rival Sen. Cory Booker when asked by CNN Wednesday whether he should apologize for comments he made on race at a fundraiser, according to reporters on the scene.
Catch up quick: Booker called Biden out for citing two former Democratic colleagues — the white supremacist segregationists James Eastland and Herman Talmadge — as examples of how the Senate used to be more civil.
“I was in a caucus with James O. Eastland,” Biden said at a fundraiser. “He never called me ‘boy,’ he always called me ‘son.’”
"[H]erman Talmadge, one of the meanest guys I ever knew ... Well guess what? At least there was some civility. We got things done. We got it finished."
This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.