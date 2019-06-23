Biden says his comments on segregationists were taken out of context

Driving the news: The former vice president has been criticized for citing 2 former Democratic colleagues — the white supremacist segregationists James Eastland and Herman Talmadge — as examples of how the Senate used to be more civil.

"I was in a caucus with James O. Eastland," Biden was widely reported to have said at a fundraiser. "He never called me 'boy,' he always called me 'son.'"

"[H]erman Talmadge, one of the meanest guys I ever knew ... Well guess what? At least there was some civility," he said. We got things done. We got it finished."

The big picture: Sharpton, a civil rights activist and Baptist minister who was a White House adviser in the Obama administration, interviewed Biden on the sidelines of the South Carolina Democratic Party Convention.

At the convention, he pledged that if elected he would repeal 2017 tax cuts "on day one" of his presidency and also $500 billion in tax loopholes, according to AP. He also said he wanted an $8,000 per child credit for child care, close tax loopholes on 2-year college tuition grants and touted a public option health insurance plan, per AP.

