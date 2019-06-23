Biden says his comments on segregationists were taken out of context

Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden told MSNBC's Al Sharpton Saturday his comments on segregationist senators and race were taken out of context.
Driving the news: The former vice president has been criticized for citing 2 former Democratic colleagues — the white supremacist segregationists James Eastland and Herman Talmadge — as examples of how the Senate used to be more civil.
- "I was in a caucus with James O. Eastland," Biden was widely reported to have said at a fundraiser. "He never called me 'boy,' he always called me 'son.'"
- "[H]erman Talmadge, one of the meanest guys I ever knew ... Well guess what? At least there was some civility," he said. We got things done. We got it finished."
The big picture: Sharpton, a civil rights activist and Baptist minister who was a White House adviser in the Obama administration, interviewed Biden on the sidelines of the South Carolina Democratic Party Convention.
- At the convention, he pledged that if elected he would repeal 2017 tax cuts "on day one" of his presidency and also $500 billion in tax loopholes, according to AP. He also said he wanted an $8,000 per child credit for child care, close tax loopholes on 2-year college tuition grants and touted a public option health insurance plan, per AP.
Go deeper: