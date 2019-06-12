Bernie Sanders invokes FDR in "major" speech on democratic socialism

Why it matters: Sanders contended on Tuesday that the U.S. is more ready for a democratic socialist president than when he ran in 2016, but argued that his definition of the term is not the same as the one President Trump will use to attack him. He reiterated that stance in Wednesday's speech.

"While President Trump and his fellow oligarchs attack us for our support of democratic socialism, they don’t really oppose all forms of socialism.

They may hate democratic socialism because it benefits working people, but they absolutely love corporate socialism that enriches Trump and other billionaires."

The big picture: Socialism is losing its Soviet-era stigma, a Harris poll for "Axios on HBO" shows. The poll found 4 in 10 Americans would prefer living in a socialist country over a capitalist one — and it's the preferred system of 55% of women age 18–54.

Go deeper: Bernie Sanders on the issues, in under 500 words