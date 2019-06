Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) told CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday the U.S. is more ready for a democratic socialist president than it was when he ran for the Democrats' 2016 ticket.

Why it matters: Socialism is losing its Soviet-era stigma, a Harris poll for "Axios on HBO" shows. The poll found 4 in 10 Americans would prefer living in a socialist country over a capitalist one — and it's the preferred system of 55% of women age 18-54 surveyed.

Go deeper: Bernie Sanders on the issues, in under 500 words