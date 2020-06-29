49 mins ago - World

Gantz tells Trump aides that fighting coronavirus is more important than annexation

Photo: Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Israeli defense minister Benny Gantz told President Trump's advisers on Monday that he thinks the Israeli government should prioritize the fight against the coronavirus pandemic over moving forward with annexation of parts of the West Bank, Gantz aides said.

Why it matters: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to move forward with annexation of at least some territory as soon as July 1. He's been hoping for a green light from the White House, which has signaled it wants Israel's top leaders to be unified behind such a move. Gantz’s reservations make the situation more difficult.

  • Gantz, the leader of the Blue and White party, met Monday morning with White House envoy Avi Berkowitz and U.S. ambassador to Israel David Friedman in Israel.
  • They discussed the Trump plan and possible annexation steps. Berkowitz met on Saturday with Netanyahu and is expected to meet Tuesday with Israeli foreign minister Gabi Ashkenazi, who is also currently opposed to annexation.

What he's saying: Gantz told Berkowitz and Friedman that the July 1 deadline to begin the annexation process is "not a sacred date," Gantz aides said.

  • "The only sacred thing right now is to get people back to their workplace and to fight coronavirus. Before implementing any diplomatic initiatives, we need to help the citizens of Israel to get their jobs back and to be able to make a living. Israelis are worried about the coronavirus and expect the government to take care of it," Gantz added.
  • He also said that the White House's peace plan is a historic step and called it the best framework for moving forward in the peace process.

The big picture: Any unilateral Israeli annexation would be widely considered a violation of international law and fiercely opposed by the Palestinians, countries in the region including Jordan, as well as the European Union.

Go deeper

Dion Rabouin
11 mins ago - Economy & Business

Another coronavirus-driven economic dip may need new policy ideas

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The economic progress made by the U.S. over the last month is slowly falling apart. Three of the four most populous states in the country are seeing notable increases in confirmed cases of COVID-19, business activity is contracting, consumer confidence is retreating, bankruptcy filings are rising, and the stock market is falling.

Why it matters: Even before governors in various states announced new bar and restaurant restrictions on Friday, "high frequency data on service sector activity suggests businesses and consumers may already be responding to the surge in new cases," economists at asset manager Nomura wrote in a note to clients.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jennifer A. Kingson
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

The (near) cashless society arrives

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

People have suddenly stopped using money — of the bill-and-coin variety — for fear it may spread the virus. Some worried shopkeepers have stopped accepting it, too.

Why it matters: The coronavirus may have changed our buying and payment habits forever. Online shopping is through the roof, and consumers are rushing to get "contactless" credit and debit cards, which are tapped at a merchant terminal rather than inserted or swiped.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Amy HarderNaema Ahmed
3 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Millions more homes face flood risk than previously thought

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Nearly 70% more properties in the U.S. are at substantial risk of flooding compared to government estimates, new peer-reviewed analysis shows.

Why it matters: Increased flooding, including from sea level rise and intensifying rains, is one of the clearest and most expensive impacts from rising global temperatures.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow