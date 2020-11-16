Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Key takeaways from Obama's "60 Minutes" interview

A screenshot from former President Obama's "60 Minutes" interview

Former President Obama told CBS' "60 Minutes" in an interview broadcast Sunday there's been a "truth decay" in American politics and it's "been accelerated by outgoing President Trump."

Driving the news: Obama made the comments in response to CBS' Scott Pelley's question on what he meant in his upcoming book that "our democracy seems to be teetering on the brink of a crisis." Obama said he meant in "the sense that not only do we not have to tell the truth, but the truth doesn't even matter."

What else he's saying: On Trump's refusal to concede his election loss to President-elect Biden, Obama noted that "a president is a public servant."

  • "They are temporary occupants of the office, by design. And when your time is up then it is your job to put the country first and think beyond your own ego, and your own interests, and your own disappointments."
"My advice to President Trump is, if you want at this late stage in the game to be remembered as somebody who put country first, it's time for you to do the same thing."

On Obama's run for office, Pelley noted that the former president writes in his book that former first lady Michelle Obama was opposed to him running for president in 2008. "Why did that not stop you?" Pelley asked.

  • "It's a legitimate question," Obama replied, noting the context — that two years earlier he had "run for the U.S. Senate, in an unlikely race" and two years before that he had run for Congress in a race he lost, and he'd earlier run for state senate.
"We'd got two young kids. Michelle's still working. And I ask myself in the book, you know, 'How much of this is just megalomania? How much of this is vanity? How much of this is me trying to-- prove something to myself?' And over time she made a conclusion that, 'I shouldn't stand in the way of this. ... and she did so grudgingly. And the fact that I ended up winning didn't necessarily alleviate her frustration because the toll it takes on families is real."

Go deeper: Obama addresses Trump transition in first interview since election

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 10 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: U.S. deaths expected to surpass summer peak this week
  2. States: Michigan imposes restrictions on schools and restaurants as cases surge
  3. World: Mexico death toll nears 100,000 — Austria announces nationwide lockdown
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Miriam Kramer, author of Space
2 hours ago - Science

SpaceX launches new crew of astronauts for NASA

The Falcon 9 rocket lifting off from Florida. Photo: NASA TV

NASA astronauts Mike Hopkins, Shannon Walker, Victor Glover and Japan's Soichi Noguchi are on their way to the International Space Station.

Why it matters: The crewed launch marks the second time SpaceX has launched people to orbit for NASA and the mission is expected to be the first of many regular flights like this to the space station.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Stef W. Kight
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Hispanic lawmaker says progressive ideas alienating Texas Latinos

Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas Photo: Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call via Getty Images

"Defund the Police" rhetoric and fears that progressive climate policies could cost oil jobs boosted President Trump's performance in blue, largely Latino Texas counties bordering Mexico, a top Hispanic leader tells Axios.

Driving the news: Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas), whose 28th Congressional District runs from the outskirts of San Antonio to the Rio Grande, toured eight counties in his district over four days last week.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow