Former President Obama told CBS' "60 Minutes" in an interview broadcast Sunday there's been a "truth decay" in American politics and it's "been accelerated by outgoing President Trump."

Driving the news: Obama made the comments in response to CBS' Scott Pelley's question on what he meant in his upcoming book that "our democracy seems to be teetering on the brink of a crisis." Obama said he meant in "the sense that not only do we not have to tell the truth, but the truth doesn't even matter."

What else he's saying: On Trump's refusal to concede his election loss to President-elect Biden, Obama noted that "a president is a public servant."

"They are temporary occupants of the office, by design. And when your time is up then it is your job to put the country first and think beyond your own ego, and your own interests, and your own disappointments."

"My advice to President Trump is, if you want at this late stage in the game to be remembered as somebody who put country first, it's time for you to do the same thing."

On Obama's run for office, Pelley noted that the former president writes in his book that former first lady Michelle Obama was opposed to him running for president in 2008. "Why did that not stop you?" Pelley asked.

"It's a legitimate question," Obama replied, noting the context — that two years earlier he had "run for the U.S. Senate, in an unlikely race" and two years before that he had run for Congress in a race he lost, and he'd earlier run for state senate.

"We'd got two young kids. Michelle's still working. And I ask myself in the book, you know, 'How much of this is just megalomania? How much of this is vanity? How much of this is me trying to-- prove something to myself?' And over time she made a conclusion that, 'I shouldn't stand in the way of this. ... and she did so grudgingly. And the fact that I ended up winning didn't necessarily alleviate her frustration because the toll it takes on families is real."

