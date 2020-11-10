Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Biden's mandate math

Data: 270toWin; Table: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Despite the tight count in key states, Joe Biden matched the election results Trumpworld labeled a "mandate" in 2016.

The big picture: Biden's raw vote and Electoral College tally put him in noteworthy historical company.

The president-elect:

  • Received 75.7 million votes as of Monday, with counting still underway in vote-rich California. That's roughly six million more than the record 69.5 million votes Barack Obama received in 2008, and marks the second consecutive time a Democrat has beat Trump in the popular vote.
  • Will win 306 electoral college votes if he wins all the states where he's currently leading — matching Trump's 2016 tally over Hillary Clinton. "He just earned a mandate,” then-House Speaker Paul Ryan declared in November 2016.
  • Exceeded George W. Bush's electoral college vote totals in both the disputed 2000 election and his 2004 re-election win.
  • Surpassed John F. Kennedy's total in 1960, another election with allegations of vote fraud. In a nod to the country's population growth, Trump's losing total this year already exceeds the total popular vote cast for both Kennedy and Richard Nixon in 1960.

Don't forget: After Bush was declared winner of the 2000 election, Dick Cheney told him to ignore their close race and Supreme Court fight. The vice president recommended leading as if the voters had given them a mandate.

  • They went on to push a tax cut through a 50-50 Senate, launch post-9/11 wars in Afghanistan and Iraq — and win a second term.

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
11 mins ago - Health

The best coronavirus news so far

Photo: Dogukan Keskinkilic/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Pfizer and BioNTech's preliminary analysis — suggesting their vaccine was 90% effective at preventing symptomatic coronavirus disease — created some light at the end of this long, dark tunnel.

Why it matters: 90% efficacy is on the high end of what experts were hoping for, and Pfizer's good — albeit preliminary — news is also an encouraging sign for how well other, similar vaccines could work.

Axios
Updated 35 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: Biden unveils coronavirus task force — Trump adviser leading election legal fight tests positive.
  2. Health: Coronavirus won't disappear, even with a vaccine — Pfizer says its vaccine is over 90% effective — U.S. coronavirus cases top 10 million — FDA grants emergency use authorization for Eli Lilly treatment.
  3. Business: Stock market roars higher after vaccine news
  4. World: Portugal and Hungary the latest European nations to enter partial lockdown
  5. 🎧Podcast: Pfizer CEO says he would've released vaccine data before election if possible.
Scott Rosenberg
44 mins ago - Technology

Facebook's dwindling online center

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Facebook and other social media platforms aim to serve users across the political spectrum, but as America's tribal partisan split deepens after a divisive election, more users may start choosing to stick with their own kind.

Why it matters: No competitor will be able to match Facebook's size any time soon, or maybe ever. But the nation's sharp schism is reducing the company's options for keeping users on both left and right engaged — and seeding the online landscape with potential alternatives.

