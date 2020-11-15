Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Obama addresses Trump transition in first interview since election

Screenshot: CBS News

Former President Obama told CBS' "Sunday Morning" that he often does not take President Trump "personally or seriously."

What's new: In his first television interview since the 2020 presidential election, Obama responded to Trump's claim that he has "done more for the African American community than any president since Abraham Lincoln."

  • "I think it's fair to say that there are many things he says that I do not take personally or seriously — although I think they can often be destructive and harmful," Obama said.

Obama said it "has been disappointing" to see few Republicans stand up to Trump as he refuses to concede the election he lost to President-elect Biden.

  • "But it's been sort of par for the course during these four years. They obviously didn’t think there was any fraud going on cause they didn’t say anything about it for the first two days."
  • "But there's damage to this because what happens is that the peaceful transfer of power, the notion that any of us who attain an elected office, whether it's dogcatcher or president, are servants of the people. It's a temporary job. We're not above the rules. We're not above the law. That's the essence of our democracy."

The bottom line: Obama defended the times he attacked Trump personally while on the campaign trail for Biden, saying he was simply repeating Trump's words.

  • "I think we were in a circumstance in this election in which certain norms, certain institutional values — that are so extraordinarily important, had been breached. That it was important for me, as somebody who had served in that office, to simply let people know: 'This is not normal.'"

Fadel Allassan
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Fauci says transition delay harmful to public health as COVID-19 cases surge

NIAID director Anthony Fauci said on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that President Trump's refusal to cooperate with President-elect Joe Biden's transition team hurts public health as coronavirus cases surge across the country.

The state of play: As Trump refuses to concede the election to Biden, General Services Administration administrator Emily Murphy has not signed documents declaring Biden the apparent winner, preventing the president-elect's agency review teams from having access to information they need in order to get to work.

Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: U.S. deaths expected to surpass summer peak this week
  2. U.S. surgeon general: "pandemic fatigue" driving record cases
  3. Politics: California governor attended dinner for 12
  4. Business: Walmart, grocers reinstate shopping restrictions
  5. World: Mexico death toll nears 100,000 — Austria announces nationwide lockdown
Dave Lawler, author of World
4 hours ago - World

Biden’s Day 1 challenges: Foreign policy

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

President-elect Joe Biden’s vow to restore America’s leadership in the world will be swiftly tested by resurgent adversaries, rudderless institutions and the gravest global health crisis in decades.

The big picture: Biden will face a familiar antagonist in Moscow, a stronger and more assertive China, a nuclear-armed North Korea, and an ongoing war in Afghanistan. That's not to mention a pandemic that’s ravaged the world and darkened the global economic outlook.

