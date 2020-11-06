Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Lindsey Graham, Ted Cruz back Trump's baseless claims of rigged election

Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) supported a number of President Trump's unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud and election corruption on Fox News' "Hannity" on Wednesday night.

Why it matters: A number of Republicans, including top Trump adviser Chris Christie, have rebuked the president for failing to provide evidence for his claims that Democrats are "stealing" the election. Graham and Cruz, two of the most prominent Republicans in the Senate, are sticking by Trump.

Fact check: Both Cruz and Graham claimed that partisan election observers in Philadelphia were being denied access to observe the counting of ballots there, though that was not the Trump campaign's original complaint.

  • The campaign complained that its observers could not get close enough to see whether mail-in ballot envelopes had signatures along with eligible voters’ names and addresses, according to AP.
  • On Wednesday, a Philadelphia lower court ruled that both Republican and Democratic poll watchers would both be allowed within six feet of ballot-counting at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, rather than the previous 20-foot perimeter, according to a CBS affiliate in the city.

The big picture: Graham, who just won re-election Tuesday in what was expected to be one of the most competitive races of his Senate career, told Hannity that "everything should be on the table" when asked whether the Pennsylvania State Legislature should invalidate the delegates that the states’ voters selected.

  • He added that he is donating $500,000 to the president's defense team to support Trump's pledge to continue fighting to have ballots thrown out in court.
  • Cruz, meanwhile, said that the Justice Department, state legislatures and possibly the Supreme Court could get involved in the election if voting laws are not followed.

Go deeper: Defiant Trump baselessly claims he was cheated as Biden nears victory

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 9 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Live updates: Biden close to victory as margin narrows in Pennsylvania

Expand chart
Data: AP; Note: AP has called Arizona for Biden, but ballots are still being counted and not all organizations have called it yet. Chart: Naema Ahmed, Andrew Witherspoon, Danielle Alberti/Axios

Joe Biden is closing in on the 270 electoral votes he needs to defeat President Trump, according to Associated Press projections, with the critical battleground states of Michigan and Wisconsin now called for Biden.

The latest: With those states and Arizona in Biden's column, one more — like Pennsylvania — would be enough to put him over the top even as the Trump campaign fights him with lawsuits and recounts.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 20 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Milestone: The U.S. exceeds 100,000 daily cases for the first time.
  2. Politics: We're stuck in a post-election pandemic limbo.
  3. Health: Cases are rising in 35 states — New challenges for the homeless.
  4. Economics: Fed chair says economy will see "stronger recovery" with stimulus package
  5. Sports: MLB's bleak short-term future — NBA's Toronto Raptors weigh temporary stay in U.S.
  6. World: Europe's grim lesson about lockdowns.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jonathan Swan
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Chris Christie tells Trump to stop inflaming and show the evidence

One of President Trump's top allies publicly rebuked him on Thursday night for failing to produce evidence to support his unfounded claims that Democrats were stealing the election from him.

Driving the news: "We heard nothing today about any evidence," former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said on ABC. "This kind of thing, all it does is inflame without informing. And we cannot permit inflammation without information."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow