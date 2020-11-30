Australian PM demands China apologize for "repugnant" fake image

China is refusing Australia's demands to apologize after a Chinese government official tweeted a doctored image depicting an Australian soldier holding a knife to a blood-stained Afghan child.

Driving the news: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he was "seeking an apology from the Chinese Government for this outrageous post," which he also described as "repugnant."

"The Chinese government should be totally ashamed of this post," Morrison said to reporters. "It diminishes them in the world’s eyes."

The other side: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying defended her colleague's tweet in a statement to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

She said Australia should "offer an official apology" over inquiry findings this month that there's "credible" evidence to support allegations that Australian troops unlawfully killed 39 civilians and prisoners in Afghanistan.

"Afghan lives matter... shouldn't the Australian soldiers feel ashamed?" she added.

The big picture: Relations between the two countries have deteriorated in recent years. Notable standoffs include the Australian government passing legislation to prevent foreign interference amid concerns of Chinese influence and banning Huawei from supplying 5G network infrastructure.

Morrison also called for an independent inquiry into the coronavirus pandemic, prompting Chinese officials to accuse Australia of being "keen" to follow the U.S. lead in attacking Beijing.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.