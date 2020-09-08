2 hours ago - World

Australian journalists flown back from China after "diplomatic standoff"

Two Australian journalists arrived home Tuesday after being flown from China, where they were forced to seek diplomatic refuge following "threatening behaviour from Chinese officials," per the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).

Driving the news: During a five-day "diplomatic standoff," authorities told the ABC's Bill Birtles and the Australian Financial Review's Michael Smith they were "persons of interest in an investigation" into Australian Cheng Lei, who was an anchor for state broadcaster CGTN before being detained without charge last month, the AFR notes.

  • Birtles was booked to leave Beijing last Thursday. But seven police officers visited his apartment the night before as he was having a farewell party and told him he wasn't allowed to leave, according to the ABC. He fled to the Australian Embassy.
  • Meanwhile, Smith sought refuge in the Australian Consulate in Shanghai following a police visit the same night.
  • The last two journalists working for Australian media in China were allowed to leave the country after being interviewed by police in the company Australian diplomats.

The big picture: Relations between China and Australia have deteriorated in recent years, with the Australian government passing legislation to prevent foreign interference amid concerns of Chinese influence on domestic politics.

What they're saying: AFR editor-in-chief Michael Stutchbury and editor Paul Bailey said in a joint statement, "This incident targeting two journalists, who were going about their normal reporting duties, is both regrettable and disturbing and is not in the interests of a cooperative relationship between Australia and China."

  • Smith told the AFR after arriving in Sydney, "The late-night visit by police at my home was intimidating and unnecessary and highlights the pressure all foreign journalists are under in China right now."
  • China has yet to comment on the matter, but Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne described the situation to 2GB as a "very disappointing series of events."

Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 a.m. ET: 27,342,332 — Total deaths: 892,714— Total recoveries: 18,338,304Map
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 a.m. ET: 6,301,321 — Total deaths: 189,215 — Total recoveries: 2,333,551 — Total tests: 83,426,990Map
  3. Politics: Trump says he's "taking the high road" by not meeting with Democrats on a coronavirus stimulus deal
  4. Health: 65% of voters feel COVID vaccine available this year would be "rushed" A new era of worker malaise
  5. States: New York's infection rate stays below 1% for a month
  6. World: Spain becomes first Western European country to top 500,000 cases as U.K. and France see spikes — India's infections surge to second highest in the world
  7. 1 🚴🏽 thing: Peloton plans on cheaper new options as gyms stay closed
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

WashPost: House Democrats to probe Louis DeJoy GOP contributions claims

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testifies during an August hearing before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Capitol Hill. Photo: Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images

House Oversight Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) said late Monday the panel will investigate allegations that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's former company reimbursed employees for donations to Republican campaigns, the Washington Post first reported.

Why it matters: Such action would violate campaign finance law if it had taken place at the Trump and GOP donor's former firm New Breed in North Carolina, as alleged.

Updated 8 hours ago - Science

Historic wildfires force national forests to close across California

A firefighter douses flames as they push toward homes during the Creek Fire in the Cascadel Woods area of unincorporated Madera County, California, on Monday. Photo: Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

California's wildfires and record-breaking heat wave have forced the National Forest Service to temporarily close forests, trails and campgrounds across the state on Monday evening, the Los Angeles Times reports. All in Southern California were closed.

What's happening: Red flag warnings have been issued across California, as firefighters battle two dozen major blazes. Pacific Gas & Electric, the state's biggest utility, warned that it might cut power late Monday "to reduce the risk of wildfire from energized power lines." Some 158,000 customers in 21 counties could be affected, including in the Bay Area, per ABC 7.

