Australia finds evidence of war crimes by elite troops in Afghanistan

There's "credible information" that Australian Defense Force troops allegedly unlawfully killed 39 civilians or prisoners in Afghanistan, said ADF chief Gen. Angus Campbell, announcing findings of a long-awaited report Thursday morning local time.

Driving the news: The findings came after a four-year inquiry into alleged war crimes misconduct by Australian special forces that found there was evidence of war crimes. "The unlawful killing of civilians and prisoners is never acceptable," Campbell said. "Today, the Australian Defense Force is rightly held to account for allegations of grave misconduct."

