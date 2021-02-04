Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Up to 600 Australian Open tennis players and staff isolate after COVID case

Serena Williams, pictured signing autographs for fans after beating Bulgaria's Tsvetana Pironkova in their Yarra Valley Classic women's singles tennis match in Melbourne on Wednesday, won't have to isolate. Photo: William West/AFP via Getty Images

One COVID-19 case contracted at a Melbourne quarantine hotel has caused up to 600 tennis players and staff to go into isolation until they return a negative test result, four days out from the Australian Open beginning.

Why it matters: The first community case in the state of Victoria for 28 days has resulted in new restrictions implemented and the cancelation of all of Thursday's scheduled warm-up games.

Driving the news: A 26-year-old volunteer firefighter, who'd been working with the Open as a resident support officer at the Grand Hyatt hotel, tested negative for the coronavirus while at the end of his shift Jan. 29 but later developed symptoms, state Premier Dan Andrews announced late Wednesday.

  • In response, Andrews imposed restrictions including a 15-person limit on private gatherings and reintroduced a mask mandate.

For the record: Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley told reporters the "intention is to start the Australian Open on Monday" as scheduled and that "lead-up events" were also "planned to be completed."

Of note: While it's unclear which players were affected by the isolation order, tennis stars Serena Williams and Novak Djokic won't have to isolate as they spent their 14-day mandatory quarantine in the South Australian city of Adelaide.

Flashback: Djokovic was among a group of tennis players who last month sent a letter demanding Victorian authorities ease strict quarantine rules for players ahead of the season-opening tennis major's Feb. 8. start.

  • Soon after, 72 players were required to fully isolate in their hotel rooms for 14 days after an outbreak of seven coronavirus cases linked to the tournament.

The big picture: Melbourne had one of the world's longest lockdowns, with restrictions in place on the city of 5 million for 139 days before being lifted last October.

Go deeper

Orion Rummler
8 hours ago - Health

Biden admin to open first mass COVID vaccination sites in California

A "super site" COVID-19 vaccination event by the San Bernardino County health department on Feb. 2 in Fontana, California. Photo: Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The first federally organized mass coronavirus vaccination sites are expected to open in Oakland and Los Angeles, California, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday.

Why it matters: Although cases and hospitalizations are dropping in the state, coronavirus deaths remain steady. The state has reported over 3.3 million COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic — the most of any state in the U.S., per Johns Hopkins data.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Kendall Baker, author of Sports
15 hours ago - Health

NBA to require higher-quality masks

A KN95 mask. Photo: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

The NBA will begin requiring players to wear KN95 or KF94 masks in all instances where masks are required (i.e. on the bench during games).

Why it matters: Many Americans are still grabbing the most available or comfortable masks, but not necessarily the most effective ones. Having the NBA's most visible stars wearing them could help send a message.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: Young and middle-aged adults responsible for most COVID spread.
  2. Vaccine: Cities struggle to target vaccines to the hardest-hit communities — Biden administration will ship COVID vaccine directly to pharmacies — CDC: Vaccine database on race and ethnicity paints incomplete picture.
  3. Politics: Trump administration lobbied against states on COVID-19 vaccine funding — GOP senators release details of $618 billion COVID relief package.
  4. Economy: COVID-19 prompts food stamp spending increaseThe state of the U.S. economy after one year of the coronavirus.
  5. World: Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is highly effective, study finds.
  6. Sports: NBA to require higher-quality masks.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

You’ve caught up. Now what?

Sign up for Mike Allen’s daily Axios AM and PM newsletters to get smarter, faster on the news that matters.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!