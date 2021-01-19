2 tennis players test positive for coronavirus ahead of Australian Open

Two tennis players are among seven people involved in the Australian Open to test positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Melbourne, health authorities in the state of Victoria said Tuesday.

Why it matters: Some tennis stars including the men's world No. 1, Novak Djokovic, had sent a letter demanding Victorian authorities ease strict coronavirus quarantine rules for players ahead of the tournament's start on Feb. 8.

The big picture: 72 players were required to fully isolate in their hotel room for 14 days after five people traveling on same charter flights as them and others connected to season-opening tennis major tested positive for the coronavirus.

They're not exempt like other players who weren't on the flights, who are allowed to train outside for certain periods.

What they're saying: Victorian Premier Dan Andrews told reporters Monday the same rules applied to tennis players as everybody else, "and they were all briefed on that before they came."

Andrews said they had been briefed on the quarantine condition. "There's no special treatment here," he said. "The virus doesn't treat you specially, so neither do we."

Of note: Outspoken Australian player Nick Kyrgios responded to Djokovic's complaint by tweeting, "Djokovic is a tool."

