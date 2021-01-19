2 tennis players test positive for coronavirus ahead of Australian Open

Sign up for our daily briefing
A tennis player (C) leaves hotel quarantine for a training session in Melbourne on Tuesday. The players to test positive for COVID-19 have not been publicly identified. Photo: William West/AFP via Getty Images
Two tennis players are among seven people involved in the Australian Open to test positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Melbourne, health authorities in the state of Victoria said Tuesday.
Why it matters: Some tennis stars including the men's world No. 1, Novak Djokovic, had sent a letter demanding Victorian authorities ease strict coronavirus quarantine rules for players ahead of the tournament's start on Feb. 8.
The big picture: 72 players were required to fully isolate in their hotel room for 14 days after five people traveling on same charter flights as them and others connected to season-opening tennis major tested positive for the coronavirus.
- They're not exempt like other players who weren't on the flights, who are allowed to train outside for certain periods.
What they're saying: Victorian Premier Dan Andrews told reporters Monday the same rules applied to tennis players as everybody else, "and they were all briefed on that before they came."
- Andrews said they had been briefed on the quarantine condition. "There's no special treatment here," he said. "The virus doesn't treat you specially, so neither do we."
Of note: Outspoken Australian player Nick Kyrgios responded to Djokovic's complaint by tweeting, "Djokovic is a tool."
Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.