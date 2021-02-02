Sign up for our daily briefing

Australian Open set to bring a slice of normalcy to the sports world

Kendall Baker, author of Sports

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The 2021 Australian Open, which begins Monday, will be the most normal sporting event the world has seen in nearly a year.

Driving the news: Up to 30,000 spectators a day will be allowed to attend the two-week event, Victoria state sports minister Martin Pakula said this weekend.

"Over the 14 days, we will have up to 390,000 people here at Melbourne Park and that's about 50% of the average over the last three years."
— Martin Pakula

The state of play: This news comes as hundreds of players who traveled from overseas emerge from quarantine.

  • Most were allowed out of their hotel rooms for five hours a day to train, and stars like Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal are already playing exhibitions in front of thousands of fans.
  • But 72 players were forced to endure a strict 14-day lockdown after passengers on their flights tested positive — and those players only just began practicing this past weekend.
Data: CSSE Johns Hopkins University; Chart: Axios Visuals

The big picture: Australia has largely contained the pandemic, limiting cases to less than 29,000 and reporting zero community transmissions on 15 of the last 16 days.

  • Fewer Australians have died in total (909) than the average number of deaths per day currently in the U.S. and Britain.
  • Offices and restaurants are open. Masks are recommended, but not required. In some respects, life has returned to near normalcy.

What's working: While the U.S. and Europe seem to prefer "the half-baked lockdown," Australia has subdued the virus through much stricter methods.

  • A single positive case in Perth on Sunday led to a five-day lockdown for 2 million people. Melbourne residents weren't allowed to leave their homes for more than an hour each day from June to October.
  • Australia has benefited from its geographic isolation, but it's also taken decisive steps like mandating hotel quarantine for international arrivals since last March — something the U.S. only just made mandatory last week.

Rebecca Falconer
7 hours ago - World

Bushfire burns Perth Hills homes while Australian city is on lockdown

A local resident takes a picture of the bushfire and Perth city center on her phone on Tuesday. Photo: Paul Kane/Getty Images

A massive uncontained bushfire has destroyed at least 30 homes in the Perth Hills, Western Australia, officials told the Australian Broadcasting corporation Tuesday.

Why it matters: Per state Premier Mark McGowan, "Right now WA is battling two different kinds of emergencies — a dangerous fire emergency and a COVID-19 lockdown emergency." He said there are "threats to lives and homes" from the wildfire.

Axios
Updated 13 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: A longer, deadlier pandemic.
  2. Vaccine: Essential workers bumped back in COVID-19 vaccine line — Infectious-disease expert urges more vaccinations ahead of potential COVID "hurricane."
  3. Politics: Trump administration lobbied against states on COVID-19 vaccine funding — GOP senators release details of $618 billion COVID relief package.
  4. Economy: COVID-19 prompts food stamp spending increaseThe state of the U.S. economy after one year of the coronavirus.
  5. World: Science helps New Zealand avoid another coronavirus lockdown — Canada curbs travel due to new COVID-19 variants.
  6. Sports: Inside ESPN's pandemic-era NBA broadcast.
Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
50 mins ago - Economy & Business

Stock traders return to buy the dip

Stock indexes around the globe bounced back on Monday as traders bought the dip in equities following last week's market drubbing.

Why it matters: With hedge funds selling out of top tech names and volatility spiking, there had been worry that the market's bull run could be in danger. Monday's price action showed there is still a contingent of bullish traders willing to bargain hunt after stocks fall.

