Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

New Zealand imposes first coronavirus lockdown on city since October

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern during a news conference in Auckland, New Zealand, on Friday. Photo: Lynn Grieveson - Newsroom/Newsroom via Getty Images

New Zealand is reimposing restrictions on the city of Auckland after three members of the same family tested positive for COVID-19, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Sunday.

Driving the news: New Zealand's most populous city will lock down for three days from 11:59pm Sunday. The rest of NZ won't lock down, but social distancing and other precautions will be reintroduced.

"Three days should give us enough time to gather further information, undertake large scale testing and establish if there has been wider community transmission."
— Ardern's remarks at news conference
  • Scientists have yet to determine the origins of the outbreak. But the mother works at the city's airport, where New Zealand residents pass through on their way to managed hotel quarantine.
  • Ardern canceled plans to attend Auckland's Big Gay Out festival to hold the news conference in the capital Wellington. The event went ahead despite the outbreak.

For the record: Under Auckland's level 3 restrictions of NZ's four-tier alert level system, people are urged to stay in their household "bubbles." Gatherings of up to 10 are permitted in exceptional circumstances, such as funerals.

  • Public venues must close and only essential services like pharmacies and grocery stores can open for in-person contact, with distancing measures in place.

The big picture: Auckland last faced level 3 lockdown restrictions from August through October after an outbreak in the North Island city.

  • The New Zealand government opted not to impose any lockdown restrictions despite having cases in the community last month and last November.
  • Ardern said the government was acting as a precaution over the latest cases while genomic sequencing gets under way, given some of the more virulent coronavirus strains have been detected in returned travelers in hotel quarantine.

By the numbers: There are currently 47 active COVID-19 cases, with 44 in managed isolation.

  • A total of 1,974 cases have been confirmed since the pandemic reached New Zealand last March.

Of note: New Zealand is due to begin coronavirus inoculations next week, with border staff the first to receive doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine this Saturday.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 14 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Education: CDC releases guidelines on safely reopening schools — Experts say school closures are hurting teens' mental health.
  2. Health: What pregnant people face during COVID-19 — The pandemic's racial disparities extend to nursing homesCoronavirus infections are plummeting.
  3. Vaccine: Why vaccine production is taking so long — Pentagon approves 20 more military vaccination teams.
  4. Politics: Biden blasts Trump's vaccination efforts.
  5. World: America’s extra vaccine doses could be key to global supply.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
13 hours ago - Health

British scientists say U.K. coronavirus variant is "likely" deadlier

A worker at a coronavirus testing site in London on Feb. 10, 2021. Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Studies show the coronavirus variant first detected in the United Kingdom is "likely" more lethal than the original strain, scientists with the British government said in an assessment released Friday.

Why it matters: The more contagious B.1.1.7 variant has been discovered in 82 countries, including the United States, according to the New York Times.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dave Lawler, author of World
18 hours ago - Health

America’s extra vaccine doses could be key to global supply

Data: Duke Global Health Innovation Center; Chart: Michelle McGhee/Axios

The Biden administration’s purchase of 200 million additional Pfizer and Modern doses means the U.S. could fully vaccinate 300 million people with just those two vaccines — and 355 million more people if four additional vaccines gain FDA approval.

Why it matters: The U.S. is home to 250 million adults, many of whom won’t elect to be vaccinated. It's also now in control of a big chunk of the global vaccine supply. The White House says the U.S. will eventually donate excess doses to other countries, but it hasn’t released a plan to do so.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow