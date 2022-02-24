Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Big money for small(ish) solar

Alan Neuhauser

Aspen Power Partners is launching with $120 million in funding to support its focus on smaller scale solar developments, the company tells Axios.

Why it matters: The announcement is the latest sign of surging investor interest in distributed and community solar, especially community.

  • 2021 transactions included acquisitions of developers Pivot Energy, Dimension Renewable Energy, and Community Energy, each with a large footprint in community solar. Community Energy was bought by Fortune 500 firm AES Corporation (AES:NYSE).
  • Also last year, Arcadia announced a $100 million Series D to expand its work in community solar.
  • Aspen, which was incubated at the prominent clean-energy VC firm Energy Impact Partners, represents one of the first significant deals in the space this year.

Context: Dallas-based Aspen focuses so-called distributed solar and community solar projects.

  • Distributed solar generally describes projects less than 1 MW in capacity, such as rooftop solar panels atop homes and businesses. Community solar refers to slightly larger developments — typically about 2 MW in capacity — that may serve a neighborhood or other geographic area.
  • While larger utility-scale solar projects, as well as residential solar markets, are more “mature,” Aspen hopes to capitalize on a segment of the solar market that’s generally seen as more challenging — and therefore more nascent, in its view.
  • Lead investors include Ultra Capital and Redball Power, as well as an unidentified “global Swiss asset manager,” family offices, and high net worth individuals.

What they’re saying: “Utility-scale solar and residential solar — from a business standpoint the returns have compressed along with the maturity,” co-founder Jackson Lehr tells Axios. “So one of the things we like, from a business standpoint, for less mature segments, is that there’s an opportunity to earn higher returns.”

The big picture: Supply chain disruptions and interconnection delays last year hamstrung new installations of community solar, as well as the commercial and industrial segments of distributed solar.

  • The market research firm Wood Mackenzie in December reined in its growth projections for the sectors.
  • However, in a report earlier this month, it projected a 9% increase in the community solar market through the next five years.

Alan Neuhauser will co-author the Axios Pro Climate deals newsletter. Join the waitlist now.

Go deeper

Zachary BasuMike Allen
Updated 30 mins ago - World

PUTIN SHAKES WORLD

Black smoke rises from a military airport in Chuguyev near Kharkiv, Ukraine. Photo: Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images

Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine — including attacking the capital, Kyiv — in an overnight barrage that was swift, broad and ruthless. The attack was exactly in line with President Biden's dire forecasts.

Why it matters: The world is waking up to a new era of global upheaval. Two sovereign nations are in a conventional war in Europe for the first time since World War II, with huge ramifications for the power dynamics of Russia and the superpowers, the U.S. and China.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
Updated 30 mins ago - Politics & Policy

World leaders denounce Russia's "hideous and barbaric" attacks on Ukraine

Photo: Jeff J Mitchell - WPA Pool/Getty Images

World leaders swiftly condemned Russia's attacks on Ukraine and vowed to hold Vladimir Putin accountable.

Driving the news: Putin's troops on late Wednesday began moving into Ukraine, with large explosions being reported shortly after Putin announced a "special military operation" in Ukraine. Dozens have reportedly been killed.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - World

Ukraine-Russia crisis dashboard

Russian military trucks and buses are seen on the side of a road in the Rostov region. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

The latest:
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow