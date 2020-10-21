Army says Vanessa Guillén "died in the line of duty"

Fort Hood Spc. Vanessa Guillén, whose remains were found in June after she disappeared in April, "died in the line of duty," Army officials said in a statement Tuesday.

Why it matters: "This determination establishes that the Guillén family is entitled to a variety of Army benefits for Vanessa's service to our nation," per the statement. The Army is investigating "chain of command actions" related to her death. Guillén vanished in April. Parts of her remains were found on June 30. Her family said she faced sexual harassment at the Texas base, which she did not report for fear of retaliation.

