2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Army opens investigation into Fort Hood following death of Vanessa Guillen

A memorial to Guillen nearby Fort Hood. Photo: Sergio Flores/Getty Images

The U.S. Army ordered an independent review of Fort Hood following the murder of 20-year-old Spc. Vanessa Guillen, Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy announced Friday.

The big picture: An alleged lack of urgency from Fort Hood staff in response to Guillen's disappearance has called the command's leadership and culture into question. Guillen's family says she faced sexual harassment while on the Texas base that she did not report for fear of retaliation.

  • Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy wrote in a tweet: "I am directing an independent & comprehensive review of the command climate and culture. We have to listen in order to create enduring change."

The state of play: Guillen was last seen on April 22 in the parking lot of her barracks at Fort Hood, according to the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command. Her remains were found on June 30, according to the family's attorney, CNN reports.

What to watch: The review will be conducted by a panel of four civilian consultants that will spend an estimated five to 10 days at Fort Hood, per ABC News.

  • The team will hold interviews within the Fort Hood community, and analyze data including climate surveys, inspector general reports, criminal reports and records related to sexual misconduct.
  • Multiple reviews and investigations into the Army base are underway, with CID and civilian law enforcement are also investigating the death, per CNN. Meanwhile, Fort Hood is conducting its own investigation into possible sexual harassment involving Guillen.

Jacob Knutson
Jul 9, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Joint Chiefs chairman condemns Confederate symbols

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley criticized Confederate symbols before the House Armed Services Committee on Thursday, and called the Civil War an "act of treason."

Why it matters: Milley said that minority service members — which he noted make up 43% of the U.S. military — may feel uncomfortable that Army bases are named for Confederate generals who "fought for an institution of slavery that may have enslaved one of their ancestors."

Ursula Perano
42 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Romney calls Stone commutation "historic corruption"

Sen. Mitt Romney. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) on Saturday tweeted a scathing response to President Trump's Friday night commutation of former associate Roger Stone's prison sentence, calling the move "[u]nprecedented, historic corruption."

Why it matters: Romney has emerged as the party's most prominent Trump critic. He sent shockwaves through Washington after announcing he would vote to convict Trump in the impeachment trial — becoming the only Senate Republican to break ranks and vote for the president's removal from office. Now he is the first major GOP lawmaker to condemn Trump's Friday night call regarding Stone.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 8 a.m. ET: 12,520,431 — Total deaths: 560,830 — Total recoveries — 6,900,718Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 8 a.m. ET: 3,184,722 — Total deaths: 134,830 — Total recoveries: 983,185 — Total tested: 38,856,341Map.
  3. Public health: The reality of the coronavirus bites.
  4. Trade: Trump says he's no longer considering phase-two trade deal with China because the pandemic damaged the two countries' relationship.
  5. 🎧 Podcast: Rural America has its own coronavirus problem.
