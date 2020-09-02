59 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Army launches probe into leadership decisions surrounding Vanessa Guillen's death

A makeshift memorial to Vanessa Guillen, a soldier based at nearby Fort Hood, in Austin, Texas, in July. Photo: Sergio Flores/Getty Images

The Army announced Tuesday a four-star general will lead an investigation into the "chain of command actions" related to the killing of 20-year-old Spc. Vanessa Guillen in Fort Hood, Texas.

Details: The Army said in a statement that Gen. John Murray, commanding general of Army Futures Command, would lead the "in-depth investigation." Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt, deputy commander of III Corps at Fort Hood, is no longer commander for the 1st Armored Division.

The big picture: Guillen went missing in April and some of her dismembered remains were found buried along the Leon River on June 30. The man authorities say killed her was found to have died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, but a 22-year-old woman was charged with conspiracy to tamper with evidence surroudning Guillen's death.

  • Guillen family said she faced sexual harassment while on the Texas base, which she did not report for fear of retaliation.
  • Her family met with President Trump last month, who said her death would be investigated "very powerfully."

What they're saying: "There are currently several investigations underway at Fort Hood which are tasked with reviewing a wide range of topics and concerns," the Army said in its statement. "Gen. Murray will roll those efforts into a more complete and comprehensive investigation that will delve into all activities and levels of leadership."

  • Murray’s investigation is separate from the Independent Review of Fort Hood, which began in August, the Army notes.

Updated 23 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 8:30 p.m. ET: 25,605,533 — Total deaths: 854,596— Total recoveries: 16,969,706Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 8:30 p.m. ET: 6,072,871 — Total deaths: 184,589 — Total recoveries: 2,202,663 — Total tests: 78,996,267Map.
  3. Politics: U.S. won't join WHO-led efforts to secure coronavirus vaccine.
  4. Education: NYC pushes back school reopenings 10 days amid threat of teachers' strike.
  5. World: Xinjiang residents reportedly forced to take medicine amid coronavirus fight.
  6. Health: NIH panel: No data to support effectiveness of plasma treatment for COVID-19CDC to issue order temporarily halting some evictions for public health reasons.
  7. Business: Coronavirus hits college town businesses — The child care industry's plight.
Erica Pandey, author of @Work
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

The child care industry's plight

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

The child care industry is collapsing under the strain of the pandemic.

Why it matters: With parents making up a third of the U.S. workforce, the fate of schools and day care centers and the strength of the economy are inextricably linked — given that the hit to closed schools could be an estimated 3.5% of GDP.

Barak Ravid
3 hours ago - World

Israel-UAE talks progress toward possible White House ceremony

Kushner and O'Brien at a military base near Abu Dhabi. Photo: Sarah Stewart/AFP via Getty

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Israel-UAE normalization talks are progressing faster than expected and could lead to an additional trilateral pact involving the U.S., officials from all three countries told me following talks in Abu Dhabi.

What's next: Israeli officials said a signing ceremony could take place at the White House on Sept. 18. For now, Israel's national security adviser has invited his Emirati counterpart to visit Israel to continue the talks.

