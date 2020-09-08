1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

House subcommittees launch investigation into Fort Hood deaths

Photo: Drew Anthony Smith/Getty Images

Two House subcommittees announced Tuesday an investigation into the chain of command at Fort Hood after a series of service member deaths at the Army base in Texas.

The big picture: The killing of 20-year-old Spc. Vanessa Guillen has garnered national attention, and her family claims she faced sexual harassment on base that she did not report out of fear of retaliation. The Army has launched an independent review of Fort Hood and its leadership's handling of that case.

  • The House Oversight Committee's Subcommittee on National Security and the House Armed Services Committee's Subcommittee on Military Personnel referenced Guillen's death, as well as the deaths of a number of other soldiers at Fort Hood, to justify opening their probe.
  • A number of recent deaths of Fort Hood soldiers, including Sgt. Elder Fernandes and Pfc. Brandon Scott Rosecrans, are being investigated as homicides.
  • Other cases, like the deaths of Pvt. Mejhor Morta and Pvt. 2nd Class Gregory Scott Morales, are still being investigated.

What they're saying: "While the Army has directed an independent review of Fort Hood, congressional oversight is necessary to determine whether base leadership — by omission or commission — has allowed or enabled a culture to exist that undermines the values and traditions of the U.S. Army," the subcommittee chairs said in a statement.

  • "Where appropriate, we intend to seek justice on behalf of those in uniform, and their families, who may have been failed by a military system and culture that was ultimately responsible for their care and protection."

Read the letter.

Ina Fried, author of Login
7 mins ago - Technology

Apple sets Sept. 15 virtual event, but may not be for iPhone

Screenshot: Axios via Apple.com

Apple has made official a Sept. 15 press event, but this might not be the one where the company debuts its latest iPhones. The company has previously said this year's iPhones would ship a few weeks later than years' past.

Why it matters: Apple often has multiple fall product launches, though typically the iPhone release comes first.

Axios
Updated 18 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 a.m. ET: 27,372,211 — Total deaths: 893,382— Total recoveries: 18,373,287Map
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 a.m. ET: 6,306,412 — Total deaths: 189,283 — Total recoveries: 2,333,551 — Total tests: 83,426,990Map
  3. Politics: Biden campaign taps new ad agency to educate voters on casting ballots during coronavirus.
  4. Health: Telemedicine racial disparity has shrunk, but big gaps persist.
  5. Education: Colleges and universities have found at least 51,000 cases already.
  6. Tech: Why the tech industry's biggest, richest companies couldn't save us.
  7. Business: The pandemic is reshaping the holiday shopping season — Survey shows employees don't trust CEOs on return-to-work plans.
Fadel Allassan
23 mins ago - Politics & Policy

1,000 Georgians voted twice in June primary

People vote in Atlanta during the 2018 midterms. Photo: Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Tuesday that 1,000 people in Georgia voted twice in the state's June 9 primary by voting in person after returning a mail-in ballot, reports the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Why it matters: President Trump suggested that people should similarly vote twice during a visit to North Carolina last week to test the mail-in system, prompting a warning from the state's election board. Double-voting is a felony in Georgia, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $100,000 fine.

