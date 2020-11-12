Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Arizona's GOP AG rejects voter fraud claims, expects Biden to win state

Ballots are counted at the Maricopa County Election Department after the presidential election in Phoenix, Arizona, on Nov. 5. Photo: Olivier Touron/AFP via Getty Images

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich (R) told Fox Business Network Wednesday there's "no evidence" of voter fraud in the state and "there are no facts that would lead anyone to believe that the election results will change."

Why it matters: President Trump filed lawsuits in Arizona and other swing states that are not expected to stand, in an effort to change the outcome of President-elect Biden's projected election win.

  • While none of the legal actions are poised to change the election outcome, the effort could delegitimize the 2020 election in for Trump supporters.

The state of play: In Ariz., Trump re-election campaign attorneys allege Maricopa County incorrectly rejected votes cast by in-person voters on Election Day, and they argued that evidence they say supports this should be sealed.

  • But a judge in the state on Tuesday agreed with elections officials who urged the court not to do so because the public "has a right to know how flimsy Plaintiffs' evidence actually is," the Arizona Republic reports.

What he's saying: Brnovich noted to Fox Business anchor Neil Cavuto that the votes being contested represent less than 200 ballots, so even if those votes were flipped, it's unlikely to make a difference to the presidential election outcome.

  • "Right now, there is less than 50,000 votes to count, and the president would have to get about 65% of them to win Arizona, so it does appear that Joe Biden will win Arizona," he said.
  • "[I]f indeed there was some great conspiracy, it apparently didn't work since the county election official who was Democrat lost and other Republicans won. ... it came down to people split their ticket."

The bottom line: "People vote for Republicans down ballot, but they didn't vote for President Trump," Brnovich said.

Flashback: Joe Biden wins Arizona, AP projects

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 4 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: Fauci: Working with the Trump administration has "been very stressful."
  2. States: White House urges Iowa to tighten restrictions as COVID-19 surges
  3. World: EU purchases 200 million doses of Pfizer's vaccine.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Shawna Chen
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

More foreign leaders have called to congratulate Biden than GOP senators

Photo: Joe Raedle via Getty

Eight world leaders have now called to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden — one more than the number of GOP senators who have publicly done so.

Why it matters: The refusal by top Republicans to accept Biden's victory and allow legal options to be exhausted could mean weeks of drama and serve as a distraction from the work that is necessary to ensure a smooth transition of power.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Margaret TalevAlexi McCammond
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden picks Ron Klain as White House chief of staff

Ron Klain and Biden in Washington, D.C., in 2014. Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden announced Wednesday veteran Democratic operative Ron Klain as his White House chief of staff, highlighting their long history of working together on crucial issues related to the economy and public health crises.

Why it matters: Klain's experience working across the aisle and his role on Biden's coronavirus task force are two signals of the type of leadership Biden wants to bring to the White House.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow