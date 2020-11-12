Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich (R) told Fox Business Network Wednesday there's "no evidence" of voter fraud in the state and "there are no facts that would lead anyone to believe that the election results will change."

Why it matters: President Trump filed lawsuits in Arizona and other swing states that are not expected to stand, in an effort to change the outcome of President-elect Biden's projected election win.

While none of the legal actions are poised to change the election outcome, the effort could delegitimize the 2020 election in for Trump supporters.

The state of play: In Ariz., Trump re-election campaign attorneys allege Maricopa County incorrectly rejected votes cast by in-person voters on Election Day, and they argued that evidence they say supports this should be sealed.

But a judge in the state on Tuesday agreed with elections officials who urged the court not to do so because the public "has a right to know how flimsy Plaintiffs' evidence actually is," the Arizona Republic reports.

What he's saying: Brnovich noted to Fox Business anchor Neil Cavuto that the votes being contested represent less than 200 ballots, so even if those votes were flipped, it's unlikely to make a difference to the presidential election outcome.

"Right now, there is less than 50,000 votes to count, and the president would have to get about 65% of them to win Arizona, so it does appear that Joe Biden will win Arizona," he said.

"[I]f indeed there was some great conspiracy, it apparently didn't work since the county election official who was Democrat lost and other Republicans won. ... it came down to people split their ticket."

The bottom line: "People vote for Republicans down ballot, but they didn't vote for President Trump," Brnovich said.

Flashback: Joe Biden wins Arizona, AP projects