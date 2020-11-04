Joe Biden wins Arizona, AP projects

Former Vice President Joe Biden has won Arizona, claiming 11 electoral votes in one of the key swing states in the race for the presidency, AP projects.

Why it matters: Biden is the first Democrat to win Arizona, which Trump won by 3.5% in 2016, since 1996. The victory opens an easier path for Biden to reach 270 electoral votes.

Biden blanketed the media market in Arizona, spending twice the amount of money Trump did. He was leading the state by 2.6% the day before Election Day, according to FiveThirtyEight's average of polls.

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence had campaigned heavily in the state leading up to the election.

Worth noting: Democrat Mark Kelly also defeated incumbent Sen. Martha McSally (R) in a high-profile race for U.S. Senate in Arizona.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.