Joe Biden wins Arizona, AP projects

Photo by Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has won Arizona, claiming 11 electoral votes in one of the key swing states in the race for the presidency, AP projects.

Why it matters: Biden is the first Democrat to win Arizona, which Trump won by 3.5% in 2016, since 1996. The victory opens an easier path for Biden to reach 270 electoral votes.

  • Biden blanketed the media market in Arizona, spending twice the amount of money Trump did. He was leading the state by 2.6% the day before Election Day, according to FiveThirtyEight's average of polls.
  • Trump and Vice President Mike Pence had campaigned heavily in the state leading up to the election.

Worth noting: Democrat Mark Kelly also defeated incumbent Sen. Martha McSally (R) in a high-profile race for U.S. Senate in Arizona.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Live updates: White House race remains too close to call

Expand chart
Data: AP; Chart: Naema Ahmed, Andrew Witherspoon, Danielle Alberti/Axios

The race between President Trump and Joe Biden remains too close to call, despite Trump's false declaration early Wednesday that he has won, as vote counting continues in enough key battleground states that a final result could be delayed for days.

The latest: Trump declared that he'll go to the Supreme Court to push for "all voting to stop," baselessly calling the continued vote count a "fraud" as key states sort through a historically high volume of early and mail ballots driven by the coronavirus pandemic.

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Politics: Partisanship is a public health threat
  2. Health: Pennsylvania, Ohio and Minnesota set record cases on Election Day —Governors decline imposing new measures
  3. Sports: NFL steps up coronavirus protocols with new mask requirements
  4. World: Restrictions grow across Europe as case count continues to mount.
Ursula Perano
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Mark Kelly unseats Republican Martha McSally in Arizona Senate race

Photo: Rob Schumacher/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Former astronaut Mark Kelly (D) has defeated incumbent Sen. Martha McSally (R) in Arizona's race for the U.S. Senate, AP projects.

Why it matters: It's a crucial pickup for Democrats in their bid to take control of the Senate, which has turned increasingly unlikely as the night has progressed.

