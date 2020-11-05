Police in Minneapolis are making arrests Wednesday night after surrounding protesters and members of the media on Interstate 94 for at least 45 minutes, per the Minnesota Daily.

Driving the news: The demonstration was one of several held around the country Tuesday. The Minneapolis protesters were rallying against issues including racism, police brutality and President Trump and his threat to challenge the unresolved election results saw hundreds of protesters arrested, the Star Tribune reports.

Minnesota Daily reporter Samantha Hendrickson said in a livestream just before 11 p.m. ET that as police continued to surround her, other media teams and demonstrators that protest organizers were urging those gathered to remain calm.

Officers were not communicating with them beyond saying they were being arrested for offenses including holding an unlawful protest, she said.

What they're saying: Minnesota State Patrol said in a statement that its troopers were working with the Minneapolis Police Department to arrest the protesters.

"Walking on the freeway is illegal and very dangerous for pedestrians and motorists," the statement continued. "We respect the right of everyone to express themselves under the First Amendment, but the freeway is not a place to do that."

The big picture: Dozens of protesters were also marching in Los Angeles, Portland, Ore., and Raleigh, N.C., per USA Today. A "count every vote" protest was also held in Philadelphia, as the race outcome in Pennsylvania remained too close to call.

Earlier, Trump supporters marched to a Detroit ballot-counting center chanting "stop the count" before AP projected Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to win Michigan.

Trump supporters also gathered outside an election center in Maricopa County, Ariz., after both Fox News and AP projected Biden would win the state with hundreds of thousands of ballots still uncounted.

