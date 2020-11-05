Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Demonstrators arrested in Minneapolis as election protests held across U.S.

Police in Minneapolis are making arrests Wednesday night after surrounding protesters and members of the media on Interstate 94 for at least 45 minutes, per the Minnesota Daily.

Driving the news: The demonstration was one of several held around the country Tuesday. The Minneapolis protesters were rallying against issues including racism, police brutality and President Trump and his threat to challenge the unresolved election results saw hundreds of protesters arrested, the Star Tribune reports.

  • Minnesota Daily reporter Samantha Hendrickson said in a livestream just before 11 p.m. ET that as police continued to surround her, other media teams and demonstrators that protest organizers were urging those gathered to remain calm.
  • Officers were not communicating with them beyond saying they were being arrested for offenses including holding an unlawful protest, she said.

What they're saying: Minnesota State Patrol said in a statement that its troopers were working with the Minneapolis Police Department to arrest the protesters.

  • "Walking on the freeway is illegal and very dangerous for pedestrians and motorists," the statement continued. "We respect the right of everyone to express themselves under the First Amendment, but the freeway is not a place to do that."

The big picture: Dozens of protesters were also marching in Los Angeles, Portland, Ore., and Raleigh, N.C., per USA Today. A "count every vote" protest was also held in Philadelphia, as the race outcome in Pennsylvania remained too close to call.

  • Earlier, Trump supporters marched to a Detroit ballot-counting center chanting "stop the count" before AP projected Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to win Michigan.
  • Trump supporters also gathered outside an election center in Maricopa County, Ariz., after both Fox News and AP projected Biden would win the state with hundreds of thousands of ballots still uncounted.

Go deeper ... In photos: America on edge amid fears of election violence

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

Updated 41 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: 4 in 10 voters name the pandemic as their top concern — Biden's pandemic response would face intense resistance.
  2. Health: U.S. exceeds 100k daily cases for first time since pandemic began — Air pollution connected to higher COVID-19 death rates
  3. World: Italy imposes regional lockdown as infections spike
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Live updates: Biden close to victory with wins in Michigan, Wisconsin

Expand chart
Data: AP; Chart: Naema Ahmed, Andrew Witherspoon, Danielle Alberti/Axios

Joe Biden is closing in on the 270 electoral votes he needs to defeat President Trump, according to Associated Press projections, with the critical battleground states of Michigan and Wisconsin now called for Biden.

The latest: With those states and Arizona in Biden's column, one more — like Nevada or Pennsylvania — would be enough to put him over the top even as the Trump campaign fights him with lawsuits and recounts.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Democrat Gary Peters wins Senate re-election in Michigan

Sen. Gary Peters campaigns at a drive-in rally with Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama on Oct. 31. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Democrat Sen. Gary Peters has won re-election in Michigan against Republican businessman and veteran John James, AP projects.

Why it matters: It's a crucial win for Democrats, who have seen their chances of flipping the Senate fade away after failing to defeat vulnerable Republicans in Maine, Iowa, Montana and other states.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow

