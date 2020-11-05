Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Apartment dwellers feel the pinch

Reproduced from National Multifamily Housing Council; Chart: Axios Visuals

Although August was the worst month in 2020 for apartment dwellers paying their rent on time, in full or in part — 92.1% — things haven't gotten much better since then.

The big picture: "We have found a slight, but fairly steady, deterioration in rent payments," said Colin Dunn, a spokesperson for the National Multifamily Housing Council, which advocates for rent subsidies and ending evictions moratoria.

  • The group's online rent payment tracker shows what percentage of lessees of its more than 11 million units made payments in a given week.
  • The Oct. 27 survey — the most recent — saw a payment rate of 94.6%, up from 92.2% in September.

The bottom line: Given the economic pain caused by the coronavirus, the payment rates are staying fairly strong, Dunn said. "Compared to where they could have been, we remain encouraged."

Alayna TreeneSara Fischer
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

New GOP campaign: Argue election stolen, Biden illegitimate

Election observers demand access to counting room in Detroit. Photo: Salwan Georges/The Washington Post via Getty Images

President Trump and his allies are setting the stage to claim a Joe Biden presidency would be illegitimate, baselessly questioning everything from how ballots are counted to whether "fake" polls suggesting blue waves that never came are tantamount to voter suppression.

Why it matters: Arguing that he was wrongfully removed from office could give Trump a face-saving way to explain a possible election loss. It also could distract from a Biden presidency in transition.

Felix Salmon, author of Capital
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Government gridlock would be the worst-case economic scenario

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Economically, the outcome of the election could not be worse than where we seem to be headed: A Biden presidency with a Republican Senate.

Why it matters: "Gridlock" — where the president's party doesn't control both houses of Congress — is being cheered by financial markets wary of political overreach. Stocks are not the economy, however. In the depths of a global pandemic, fiscal boldness is exactly what's needed for the economy as a whole. The problem is that political obstructionism is all but certain.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Milestone: The U.S. exceeded 100,000 daily cases for the first time.
  2. Politics: We're stuck in a post-election pandemic limbo.
  3. Health: We're stuck in pandemic limbo — Cases are rising in 35 states — New challenges for the homeless.
  4. World: Europe's grim lesson about lockdowns.
  5. Sports: MLB's bleak short-term future — NBA's Toronto Raptors weigh temporary stay in U.S.
