A Louisiana police officer who suggested on Facebook that Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez should be shot was fired, along with a second officer who liked his post.

The big picture: Nola.com first reported that Gretna City Police Department officer Charles Rispoli wrote in a post Thursday that linked to a fake story on the freshman lawmaker, "This vile idiot needs a round.... And I don't mean the kind she used to serve." The outlet obtained a screenshot before it was deleted.