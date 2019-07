Trump supporters chanted "send her back" at a re-election rally on Wednesday, after President Trump listed his grievances with Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.)

The big picture: The House voted 240-187 yesterday to condemn Trump's racist tweets against the 4 Democratic congresswomen of color, all of whom are American citizens. In his tweets, Trump said the congresswomen should "go back" to where they came from.

