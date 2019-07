The House voted 240-187 to condemn President Trump's racist tweets against 4 Democratic congresswomen of color on Tuesday, after an embattled argument on parliamentary procedure.

Context: House Republicans attempted to hold Speaker Nancy Pelosi's words out of order on Tuesday, after she said Trump's tweets against Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib were racist. Trump said the congresswomen should "go back" to where they came from.