Amanda Gorman, the country's first National Youth Poet Laureate who won widespread praise at President Biden's inauguration, will recite another original poem before Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida, the NFL announced Wednesday.

Why it matters: The 22-year-old will on Feb. 7 become the first poet to perform at one of the year's most-watched TV events. Her poem "will recognize three honorary game captains" who've served during the pandemic, who'll take part in the game's coin toss: Los Angeles educator Trimaine Davis, Tampa nurse manager Suzie Dorner and Pittsburgh-area veteran James Martin, per the NFL.

