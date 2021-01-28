Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Tampa Bay news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Charlotte news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Poet Amanda Gorman delivering a poem during the inauguration of President Biden at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20. Photo: Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images
Amanda Gorman, the country's first National Youth Poet Laureate who won widespread praise at President Biden's inauguration, will recite another original poem before Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida, the NFL announced Wednesday.
Why it matters: The 22-year-old will on Feb. 7 become the first poet to perform at one of the year's most-watched TV events. Her poem "will recognize three honorary game captains" who've served during the pandemic, who'll take part in the game's coin toss: Los Angeles educator Trimaine Davis, Tampa nurse manager Suzie Dorner and Pittsburgh-area veteran James Martin, per the NFL.
Go deeper: Amanda Gorman steals the show on Inauguration Day