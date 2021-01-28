Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Amanda Gorman to become first poet to perform at the Super Bowl

Poet Amanda Gorman delivering a poem during the inauguration of President Biden at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20. Photo: Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images

Amanda Gorman, the country's first National Youth Poet Laureate who won widespread praise at President Biden's inauguration, will recite another original poem before Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida, the NFL announced Wednesday.

Why it matters: The 22-year-old will on Feb. 7 become the first poet to perform at one of the year's most-watched TV events. Her poem "will recognize three honorary game captains" who've served during the pandemic, who'll take part in the game's coin toss: Los Angeles educator Trimaine Davis, Tampa nurse manager Suzie Dorner and Pittsburgh-area veteran James Martin, per the NFL.

Go deeper: Amanda Gorman steals the show on Inauguration Day

Go deeper

Ben MontgomerySelene San Felice
Jan 26, 2021 - Axios Tampa Bay

Tampa's mayor has a message for Kansas City ahead of the Super Bowl

Photo Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios. Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

After two decades of NFL seasons lost at sea, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be the first team to make the Super Bowl a home game when they take on last year's Super Bowl winner, the Kansas City Chiefs

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor sent Axios some smack talk. Here's her message to Kansas City's mayor, Quinton Lucas:

The Sunshine State already ran the Chiefs out of town once, but I know our Bucs will finish the job. Mayor Lucas, when you’ve had enough of Kansas City winters, we invite you to come enjoy our beautiful weather and see for yourself why Tampa is called Title Town.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ben Montgomery
Jan 26, 2021 - Axios Tampa Bay

Scoop: Weatherford Capital's huge Tampa tech bet

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Family-owned Weatherford Capital is putting $22.5 million into the Tampa-based tech company SOMA Global, the private investment firm told Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: It'll likely be one of the Tampa Bay area's single-biggest funding deals of the year, if 2020 was any indication — and it involves a local investor backing a local company.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Shawna Chen
22 mins ago - Health

Fauci: COVID vaccine rollout needs to prioritize people of color

Anthony Fauci. Photo: Alex Wong via Getty Images

Infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci highlighted the need to address racial disparities in the COVID-19 vaccination process, per an interview with The New England Journal of Medicine on Wednesday.

What he’s saying: "I think that's the one thing we really got to be careful of. We don't want in the beginning ... most of the people who are getting it are otherwise, well, middle-class white people."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

You’ve caught up. Now what?

Sign up for Mike Allen’s daily Axios AM and PM newsletters to get smarter, faster on the news that matters.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!