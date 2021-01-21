23-year-old poetry phenom Amanda Gorman lights up social media after inauguration

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Tampa Bay news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Charlotte news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Photo/Patrick Semansky/AP
Amanda Gorman, 23, the country's first National Youth Poet Laureate, referenced everything from scripture to "Hamilton" — and echoed JFK and MLK — in a performance at the Biden-Harris swearing-in that captivated America.
Driving the news: In less than 24 hours, the L.A. resident went from under 100,000 Twitter followers @TheAmandaGorman to 1.1 million. She went from 206,000 Instagram followers to 2.2 million.
A pair of books Gorman has coming in September hit No. 1 and No. 2 on Amazon.
- Penguin Young Readers said her inauguration poem will be published in a special edition this spring
With urgency and assertion, AP's Hillel Italie writes, Gorman began "The Hill We Climb," by asking: "Where can we find light / In this never-ending shade?"
We, the successors of a country and a time,
Where a skinny black girl,
Descended from slaves and raised by a single mother,
Can dream of becoming president,
Only to find herself reciting for one.
Gorman helped inspire — along with Vice President Harris — the Twitter hashtag "#BlackGirlMagic."