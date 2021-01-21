23-year-old poetry phenom Amanda Gorman lights up social media after inauguration

Amanda Gorman, 23, the country's first National Youth Poet Laureate, referenced everything from scripture to "Hamilton" — and echoed JFK and MLK — in a performance at the Biden-Harris swearing-in that captivated America.

Driving the news: In less than 24 hours, the L.A. resident went from under 100,000 Twitter followers @TheAmandaGorman to 1.1 million. She went from 206,000 Instagram followers to 2.2 million.

A pair of books Gorman has coming in September hit No. 1 and No. 2 on Amazon.

Penguin Young Readers said her inauguration poem will be published in a special edition this spring

With urgency and assertion, AP's Hillel Italie writes, Gorman began "The Hill We Climb," by asking: "Where can we find light / In this never-ending shade?"

We, the successors of a country and a time,

Where a skinny black girl,

Descended from slaves and raised by a single mother,

Can dream of becoming president,

Only to find herself reciting for one.

Gorman helped inspire — along with Vice President Harris — the Twitter hashtag "#BlackGirlMagic."