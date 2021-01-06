Get the latest market trends in your inbox

The top 15 most-watched U.S. broadcasts of 2020

Kendall Baker, author of Sports
Data: Nielsen; Chart: Sara Wise/Axios

The most important 30-day stretch of the year for the television industry begins this weekend on the gridiron.

Why it matters: The 14 most-watched U.S. TV broadcasts of 2021 could take place over the next month: 13 NFL playoff games (up from 11 due to expansion) and Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship.

By the numbers: The NFL delivered 71 of last year's 100 biggest TV audiences, including 11 of the top 15, while the CFP National Championship ranked 18th.

  • The only 2020 broadcasts that rivaled the NFL postseason or the CFP title game were both presidential debates, the vice presidential debate and the State of the Union.

The state of play: Without a presidential election in 2021, football will be even more important to networks like Fox, ESPN, NBC and CBS, which will air the year's biggest broadcast: Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7.

The big picture: The TV ecosystem is like a huge game of Jenga, and the last piece holding up the whole thing is live sports. It's one of the only things that still moves the needle.

  • "The same can no longer be said for scripted programming, which continues to lose ground to the capriciousness of a commercial-avoiding audience," writes Sportico's Anthony Crupi.
  • The most-watched episode of scripted TV last year was the March 31 installment of CBS' "NCIS." It ranked No. 102 on the list, making 2020 the first year in which a single drama or comedy failed to crack the top 100.

The bottom line: Football is king.

Alayna TreeneStef W. Kight
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Your guide to Congress' certification of Biden's win

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

There's no doubt about the outcome — Congress will ratify Joe Biden's election win and he'll be sworn in on Jan. 20 — but that won't stop today's political theater that may drag late into the night.

  • Here's our guide to watching the certification debate, with input from legislative aides, historians, election experts and Axios' Ursula Perano.
Axios
3 hours ago - World

Julian Assange denied bail by U.K. judge

Protesters outside London court. Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images

A London judge has denied bail to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange after ruling this week that he must not be extradited to the U.S. to face espionage charges due to a high risk of suicide.

The state of play: Deemed a flight risk by the judge, Assange must now remain in British prison as the U.S. government appeals the decision to block his extradition. Assange's lawyers say his mental health has deteriorated significantly after he spent years in London's Ecuadorian Embassy seeking asylum before his arrest last year.

Jonathan Swan
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Inside the West Wing: Trump didn't want to go back to Georgia

Trump at a rally in Georgia on Dec. 5. Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

With his anger rising at Georgia officials, President Trump resisted going back to the Peach State after his first runoff rally on Dec. 5.

Behind the scenes: He told advisers he didn't think he needed to go back. Both candidates, Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, put in a huge behind-the-scenes effort to get him to go back. He plugged them during his Monday rally, but also ranted about the state's Republican officials and election machinery.

