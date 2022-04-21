3 U.S. airlines will let some mask violators return to their flights

Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and American Airlines said that they would allow some passengers who were banned from their flights due to mask violations to board their planes again on a case-by-case basis, CNN reports.

Why it matters: The move comes days after a federal judge struck down the federal mask mandate for travelers, causing several major airlines to lift their own mask requirements.

Details: Despite the restoration of flight privileges for many, customers who remain on Delta and American's permanent no-fly list will stay there.

These include people whose incidents with mask violations escalated into assault.

United said in a statement to CNN that it would also allow some customers to return after "ensuring their commitment to follow all crewmember instructions on board."

The big picture: The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has recorded 1,233 reports of unruly airline passengers as of this past Tuesday. These included 797 mask-related incidents.