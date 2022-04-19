Skip to main content
How companies are responding to traveler mask mandate ruling

Shawna Chen
Photo of a masked person walking toward an automatic glass door that has a sticker saying "Face coverings required"
The Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Va., on April 14. Photo: Ting Shen/Xinhua via Getty Images

Monday's court ruling striking down the federal traveler mask mandate was met with mixed reactions as companies scrambled to respond.

Driving the news: Several airlines dropped their masking requirements within hours of the Transportation Security Administration's announcement that it will no longer enforce a mandate. Other transit services have not taken immediate steps and say they're awaiting further guidance from the government.

State of play: Delta Air Lines announced Monday evening that masks would be optional for all domestic and most international flights, effective immediately.

Meanwhile, the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is retaining its mask mandate for the moment, a spokesperson told a local Fox affiliate. That directive is in effect through May 3.

  • The Chicago Transit Authority as well as the city's commuter rail system Metra are not making any immediate changes to mask requirements, the Chicago Tribune reports.
  • Denver International Airport said it's "awaiting official direction from the TSA" before taking further action.

Worth noting: During the pandemic, airlines have struggled to process unruly passengers; many of these disruptive incidents begin due to travelers' refusal to adhere to the mask mandate.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with Delta's announcement.

