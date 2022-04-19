How companies are responding to traveler mask mandate ruling

Monday's court ruling striking down the federal traveler mask mandate was met with mixed reactions as companies scrambled to respond.

Driving the news: Several airlines dropped their masking requirements within hours of the Transportation Security Administration's announcement that it will no longer enforce a mandate. Other transit services have not taken immediate steps and say they're awaiting further guidance from the government.

State of play: Delta Air Lines announced Monday evening that masks would be optional for all domestic and most international flights, effective immediately.

United Airlines said earlier Monday that masks are no longer required on domestic and select international flights.

Face masks are optional onboard all Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air flights, effective immediately.

Meanwhile, the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is retaining its mask mandate for the moment, a spokesperson told a local Fox affiliate. That directive is in effect through May 3.

The Chicago Transit Authority as well as the city's commuter rail system Metra are not making any immediate changes to mask requirements, the Chicago Tribune reports.

Denver International Airport said it's "awaiting official direction from the TSA" before taking further action.

Worth noting: During the pandemic, airlines have struggled to process unruly passengers; many of these disruptive incidents begin due to travelers' refusal to adhere to the mask mandate.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with Delta's announcement.