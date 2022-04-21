FAA to make zero-tolerance policy against unruly passengers permanent

The Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday its "zero tolerance policy" toward unruly airline passengers will be made permanent, according to a statement from the agency.

Driving the news: The FAA's announcement comes in the wake of a court ruling that struck down the federal traveler mask mandate.

The four largest airlines in the U.S. — United, American, Delta and Southwest Airlines — dropped their masking requirements after the Transportation Security Administration announced that it would no longer enforce a mandate.

What they're saying: "Behaving dangerously on a plane will cost you; that’s a promise," acting FAA administrator Billy Nolen said.

“Unsafe behavior simply does not fly and keeping our Zero Tolerance policy will help us continue making progress to prevent and punish this behavior.”

The big picture: The FAA originally implemented the policy last year after a "disturbing increase in incidents" of passengers disrupting flights with "threatening or violent behavior," Axios' Joann Muller writes.

The policy, combined with the agency's public awareness campaign, has helped reduce the incident rate more than 60%, according to the FAA.

By the numbers: There have been 1,233 reports of unruly passengers as of this past Tuesday, per the FAA. These included 797 mask-related incidents.