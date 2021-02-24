Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Stay on top of the latest market trends
Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest market trends and economic insights. Sign up for free.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams in Atlanta, Georgia in November. Photo: Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images
Stacey Abrams' voting rights group enacted a multimillion-dollar ad campaign Tuesday, calling out Republican bills it says are designed to suppress voting in Georgia, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution first reported.
Why it matters: Republicans in battleground states like Georgia are "adding barriers to mail-in and early voting" — both of which helped President Biden win the state in November and assisted Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in taking the two Ga. seats that gave Democrats balance of power in the Senate, according to AP.
- Per the public policy group the Brennan Center for Justice, 33 states have "introduced, prefiled, or carried over 165 restrictive bills this year."
Driving the news: Georgia's Republican-controlled Senate voted along party lines Tuesday in favor of a proposed law requiring more identification for absentee voting — the first in a "raft of elections legislation," the AJC notes.
- Republican state Rep. Barry Fleming filed a bill last Thursday that would end Sunday voting, require ID for absentee ballots and limit drop boxes.
- He says the bill "creates more uniformity to guide counties to run elections and restores confidence in the election system," the Georgia Recorder reports.
- But NPR notes Fleming's plan would reduce the timelines for Georgia voters to request absentee ballots and for county officials to send them out.
Of note: Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) said last December while continuing to push back on former President Trump's baseless elections fraud claims that no-excuse absentee voting "opens the door to potential illegal voting," per AP.
What they're saying: The Fair Fight Action ad focuses on voting by mail, which the group notes Georgians of both parties have used as a method for decades.
"Almost half a million Georgia Republicans did it just last year. The GOP knows voting by mail works, it was their idea. It's how Republicans have been winning Florida. But now, the same Georgia politicians who passed these laws want to make voting harder. That means longer lines, higher taxes, harder for you."— Excerpt from Fair Fight Action's ad
Go deeper: Dozens of states see new voter suppression proposals