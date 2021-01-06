Jon Ossoff wins Georgia runoff, clinching Democratic control of Senate

Democrat Jon Ossoff has defeated former Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) in Georgia's runoff race for the U.S. Senate, AP projected Wednesday.

Why it matters: The projected victory came hours after Rev. Raphael Warnock defeated Sen. Kelly Loeffler and officially secures Democratic control of the Senate. The 50-50 split means that Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would be the tie-breaking vote after Jan. 20.

Background: Ossoff, who at 33 will be the youngest senator in U.S. history, drew national attention in 2017 when he nearly flipped a Georgia congressional seat against former Rep. Karen Handel (R).

The House race drew in record fundraising and was seen as one of the first indicators of Democratic enthusiasm following President Trump's 2016 victory.

The AP call came as a mob stormed the Capitol building, halting the certification of Joe Biden's win and putting the Capitol complex into lockdown.

Between the lines: Democrats in the state may have benefited from Trump's attacks on Georgia Republicans in recent weeks.

Trump, who lost Georgia by over 11,000 votes, falsely claimed the state's elections were rigged and has pressured Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) to overturn the results.

Perdue's ability to campaign was also limited during the final days of the election. He and his wife are in quarantine due to coronavirus exposure.

Soon-to-be Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said sending $2,000 stimulus checks would be the first order of business in the new Congress once Ossoff and Warnock are sworn in.

President-elect Biden rallied for Democrats in Atlanta on Monday, focusing on the potential for more economic stimulus if Democrats take the Senate.

"$2,000 checks will go out the door, restoring hope and decency and honor for so many people who are struggling right now," Biden said.