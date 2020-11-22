Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Georgia's Secretary of State: GOP is looking for "scapegoats"

Brad Raffensperger, Jan. 20 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, tells Axios it's time for President Donald Trump and the state GOP to accept that Joe Biden won Georgia and focus on the two Senate runoffs that will determine control of the Senate.

What they're saying: “The Republican Party's sole job is to win campaigns — and that's to raise money and turn out voters," Raffensperger told Axios in an interview on Sunday. "And when they don't get it done, they look for scapegoats.”

  • “They didn't get it done,” he said. “And they better get it done" with the runoffs. "I say that as Republican.”

Georgia's Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, both Republicans, failed to cross 50% in their respective general election contests, forcing runoffs under state law that will be held Jan. 5, 2021.

  • Raffensperger says he'll vote for Loeffler and Perdue, even though they've both been part of Trump's pressure campaign to get him to resign for failing to find enough supposedly illegal votes to reverse Biden's win.
  • Raffensperger said he's had to increase security around his own movements after receiving death threats from people unhappy that Trump didn't win Georgia.

Driving the news: Georgia will run ballots through voting machines one more time at the Trump campaign's insistence, with the goal of completing the final count by Friday — after conducting a hand recount and on Friday certifying Biden's win by some 12,000 votes.

The big picture: Nearly three weeks after the election and with Biden winning 306 votes in the Electoral College, some 79% of Trump voters think that the election was “stolen” according to an online, national survey conducted by Seven Letter Insight of 1500 respondents.

  • 70% of all voters accept the result, but only 38% of Trump voters do, according to the survey.

Trump campaign asks Georgia for another election recount

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Georgia will conduct another presidential election results recount following a Trump campaign request on Saturday.

Why it matters: State election officials and Gov. Brian Kemp (R) on Friday certified Georgia's election results that show President-elect Joe Biden officially won the state by just over 12,600 votes.

Sen. Kelly Loeffler to continue quarantine after receiving negative COVID test

Sen. Kelly Loeffler addresses supporters during a rally on Thursday. Photo: Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

Sen. Kelly Loeffler's (R-Ga.) campaign announced Sunday that a previously inconclusive coronavirus test came back negative, but she will continue to follow CDC guidelines and self-isolate until she's able to get a more conclusive negative result.

Why it matters: Loeffler has been campaigning at events ahead of a Jan. 5 runoff in elections that'll decide which party holds the Senate majority. Vice President Mike Pence was with her on Friday.

GOP Sen. Pat Toomey: Trump has exhausted all plausible legal options

Sen. Pat Toomey during a Senate hearing in May. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) congratulated President-elect Joe Biden on his election win, saying in a statement, "President Trump has exhausted all plausible legal options to challenge the result of the presidential race in Pennsylvania."

Why it matters: Toomey made the announcement hours after a Republican judge in his home state dismissed a Trump campaign lawsuit that sought to block the certification of Pennsylvania's election results.

