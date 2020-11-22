Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, tells Axios it's time for President Donald Trump and the state GOP to accept that Joe Biden won Georgia and focus on the two Senate runoffs that will determine control of the Senate.

What they're saying: “The Republican Party's sole job is to win campaigns — and that's to raise money and turn out voters," Raffensperger told Axios in an interview on Sunday. "And when they don't get it done, they look for scapegoats.”

“They didn't get it done,” he said. “And they better get it done" with the runoffs. "I say that as Republican.”

Georgia's Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, both Republicans, failed to cross 50% in their respective general election contests, forcing runoffs under state law that will be held Jan. 5, 2021.

Raffensperger says he'll vote for Loeffler and Perdue, even though they've both been part of Trump's pressure campaign to get him to resign for failing to find enough supposedly illegal votes to reverse Biden's win.

Raffensperger said he's had to increase security around his own movements after receiving death threats from people unhappy that Trump didn't win Georgia.

Driving the news: Georgia will run ballots through voting machines one more time at the Trump campaign's insistence, with the goal of completing the final count by Friday — after conducting a hand recount and on Friday certifying Biden's win by some 12,000 votes.

The big picture: Nearly three weeks after the election and with Biden winning 306 votes in the Electoral College, some 79% of Trump voters think that the election was “stolen” according to an online, national survey conducted by Seven Letter Insight of 1500 respondents.