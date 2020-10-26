Key takeaways from the "60 Minutes" interviews with Trump and Biden

CBS "60 Minutes" aired its interviews with President Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden Sunday evening, as the 2020 election rivals offered starkly different visions of the future of the U.S.

Details: The show opened with the Trump interview, which "60 Minutes noted "began politely, but ended regrettably, contentiously," after the president abruptly ended his interview with CBS' Lesley Stahl, before moving on to Vice President Mike Pence, and then Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris.

Context: Trump last Thursday posted an unedited 38-minute clip after claiming that it showed "bias, hatred and rudeness."

What they're saying: Before he left the interview, Trump said details of his promised health care plan would be "announced very soon." "We won't do anything and no plan unless we have preexisting conditions covered," he said.

After the president left, Vice President Mike Pence defended Trump as "a man who speaks his mind," before going on to respond to Stahl's request for comment on Trump calling NAID director Anthony Fauci a "disaster" and other public health officials "idiots."

"The scientists who've worked around the White House Coronavirus Task Force ... have provided a great public service," said Pence, who heads the group.

"So not idiots," Stahl interjected before Pence continued, saying he had "a strong relationship with Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx" but added Trump "has to consider the whole of America."

On whether a parent in a coronavirus hot spot should send their child to school, Pence said: " [W]e gotta get our kids back in school. ... they should adhere to whatever criteria the school administrators and local health officials determine to be appropriate. But ... the American Academy of Pediatricians made it clear early on that distance learning, this online learning, is no substitute for being in the classroom."

On whether Americans can feel safe gathering for Thanksgiving as COVID-19 cases spike across the U.S., Pence said: "That's a decision every American family can make based on the circumstances in their community, the vulnerability of particular family members."

The other side: In his sit-down interview, with CBS' Norah O'Donnell Biden said of the election outcome, "I feel superstitious when I predict anything other than gonna be a hard fight. I don't underestimate how he plays," Biden said of Trump.

"[T]here's an awful lot of talk out there about ... trying to sorta delegitimize the election, all I think designed to make people wonder whether or not they should, whether it's worth going to vote," he added.

"Just the intimidation factor. But what really has pleased me is the overwhelming turnout in the states that have early voting."

On the biggest domestic issue the U. S. faces, Biden said it was the pandemic, accusing Trump of being "absolutely totally irresponsible" in his handling of the situation.

"He's telling people that we've turned the bend, in one of his recent rallies ... we are in real trouble," Biden said.

On the biggest foreign threat that America faces, Biden said it's the lack of standing the U.S. has in the world, for which he blamed Trump.

"He embraces every dictator in sight, and he pokes his finger in the eye of all of our friends," Biden said.

"And so what's happening now is you have ... the situation in Korea where they have more lethal missiles and they have more capacity than they had before.

The big picture"60 Minutes" interviews the major U.S. presidential candidates every four years.

