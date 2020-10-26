40 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Key takeaways from the "60 Minutes" interviews with Trump and Biden

Combination image of President Trump and Democratic Presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden during the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio on Sept. 29. Photo: Jim Watson, Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

CBS "60 Minutes" aired its interviews with President Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden Sunday evening, as the 2020 election rivals offered starkly different visions of the future of the U.S.

Details: The show opened with the Trump interview, which "60 Minutes noted "began politely, but ended regrettably, contentiously," after the president abruptly ended his interview with CBS' Lesley Stahl, before moving on to Vice President Mike Pence, and then Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris.

Context: Trump last Thursday posted an unedited 38-minute clip after claiming that it showed "bias, hatred and rudeness."

What they're saying: Before he left the interview, Trump said details of his promised health care plan would be "announced very soon." "We won't do anything and no plan unless we have preexisting conditions covered," he said.

After the president left, Vice President Mike Pence defended Trump as "a man who speaks his mind," before going on to respond to Stahl's request for comment on Trump calling NAID director Anthony Fauci a "disaster" and other public health officials "idiots."

  • "The scientists who've worked around the White House Coronavirus Task Force ... have provided a great public service," said Pence, who heads the group.
  • "So not idiots," Stahl interjected before Pence continued, saying he had "a strong relationship with Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx" but added Trump "has to consider the whole of America."

On whether a parent in a coronavirus hot spot should send their child to school, Pence said: " [W]e gotta get our kids back in school. ... they should adhere to whatever criteria the school administrators and local health officials determine to be appropriate. But ... the American Academy of Pediatricians made it clear early on that distance learning, this online learning, is no substitute for being in the classroom."

On whether Americans can feel safe gathering for Thanksgiving as COVID-19 cases spike across the U.S., Pence said: "That's a decision every American family can make based on the circumstances in their community, the vulnerability of particular family members."

The other side: In his sit-down interview, with CBS' Norah O'Donnell Biden said of the election outcome, "I feel superstitious when I predict anything other than gonna be a hard fight. I don't underestimate how he plays," Biden said of Trump.

  • "[T]here's an awful lot of talk out there about ... trying to sorta delegitimize the election, all I think designed to make people wonder whether or not they should, whether it's worth going to vote," he added.
  • "Just the intimidation factor. But what really has pleased me is the overwhelming turnout in the states that have early voting."

On the biggest domestic issue the U. S. faces, Biden said it was the pandemic, accusing Trump of being "absolutely totally irresponsible" in his handling of the situation.

  • "He's telling people that we've turned the bend, in one of his recent rallies ... we are in real trouble," Biden said.

On the biggest foreign threat that America faces, Biden said it's the lack of standing the U.S. has in the world, for which he blamed Trump.

  • "He embraces every dictator in sight, and he pokes his finger in the eye of all of our friends," Biden said.
  • "And so what's happening now is you have ... the situation in Korea where they have more lethal missiles and they have more capacity than they had before.

The big picture"60 Minutes" interviews the major U.S. presidential candidates every four years.

Go deeper:

Go deeper

Jonathan SwanMike Allen
Updated 11 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Pence to continue traveling despite aides testing positive for COVID-19

Marc Short with Pence in March. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Marc Short, Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff, tested positive for the coronavirus Saturday and is quarantining, according to a White House statement.

Why it matters: Short is Pence's closest aide, and was one of the most powerful forces on the White House coronavirus task force. Pence and second lady Karen Pence tested negative for the virus on Sunday morning, according to the vice president's office.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
David Nather
15 hours ago - Politics & Policy
What Matters 2020

The missed opportunities for 2020 and beyond

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photos: Jason Armond (Los Angeles Times), Noam Galai, Jabin Botsford (The Washington Post), Alex Wong/Getty Images

As the 2020 presidential campaign draws to a close, President Trump and Joe Biden have focused little on some of the most sweeping trends that will outlive the fights of the moment.

Why it matters: Both have engaged on some issues, like climate change and China, on their own terms, and Biden has addressed themes like economic inequality that work to his advantage. But others have gone largely unmentioned — a missed opportunity to address big shifts that are changing the country.

Go deeper (4 min. read)Arrow
Axios
10 hours ago - Health

Ex-FDA chief: Pence campaigning after COVID exposure puts others at risk

Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb said "the short answer is yes" when asked whether Vice President Mike Pence is putting others at risk by continuing to campaign after several aides tested positive for COVID-19, stressing that the White House needs to be "very explicit about the risks that they're taking."

Why it matters: The New York Times reports that at least five members of Pence's inner circle, including his chief of staff Marc Short and outside adviser Marty Obst, have tested positive for the virus. Pence tested negative on Sunday morning, according to the VP's office, and he'll continue to travel for the final stretch of the 2020 campaign.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow