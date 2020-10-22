Trump releases unedited "60 Minutes" interview days early

President Trump posted on Thursday an unedited 38-minute clip of his interview with Lesley Stahl of CBS' "60 Minutes" — days before its planned Sunday airdate.

Why it matters: Trump, who threatened yesterday to release the clip, said it showed "bias, hatred and rudeness" as he continued his attacks against the media in the campaign's final stretch.

The backdrop: CNN and the New York Times had reported on Tuesday that the interview was at times combative and that the president declined to participate in a "walk and talk" segment with Stahl and Vice President Pence after ending his sit-down.

Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris are expected to be featured in the same episode with CBS host Norah O'Donnell.

The other side: CBS News said that "the White House's unprecedented decision to disregard their agreement ... and release their footage will not deter '60 Minutes' from providing its full, fair and contextual reporting which presidents have participated in for decades."

Watch the interview: