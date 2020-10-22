30 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump releases unedited "60 Minutes" interview days early

President Trump posted on Thursday an unedited 38-minute clip of his interview with Lesley Stahl of CBS' "60 Minutes" — days before its planned Sunday airdate.

Why it matters: Trump, who threatened yesterday to release the clip, said it showed "bias, hatred and rudeness" as he continued his attacks against the media in the campaign's final stretch.

The backdrop: CNN and the New York Times had reported on Tuesday that the interview was at times combative and that the president declined to participate in a "walk and talk" segment with Stahl and Vice President Pence after ending his sit-down.

  • Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris are expected to be featured in the same episode with CBS host Norah O'Donnell.

The other side: CBS News said that "the White House's unprecedented decision to disregard their agreement ... and release their footage will not deter '60 Minutes' from providing its full, fair and contextual reporting which presidents have participated in for decades."

Watch the interview:

Trump threatens to post "60 Minutes" interview early after reportedly walking out

Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One, Oct. 19. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump tweeted on Tuesday that he was considering posting his interview with CBS' "60 Minutes" prior to airtime in order to show "what a FAKE and BIASED interview" it was, following reports that he abruptly ended the interview after 45 minutes of taping.

Why it matters: Trump has escalated his war on the media in the final stretch of his re-election campaign, calling a Reuters reporter a "criminal" this week for not reporting on corruption allegations about Hunter Biden and disparaging CNN as "dumb b*stards" for the network's ongoing coronavirus coverage.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
Facebook Oversight Board begins hearing appeals

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The Facebook Oversight Board announced Thursday that some Facebook and Instagram users can now submit appeals to the Oversight Board for an independent review of their own content removals.

Why it matters: The board, a first-of-its-kind internet governance body, will begin hearing cases from users ahead of the U.S. election.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
U.S. cities' lagging climate progress

Expand chart
Reproduced from a Brookings Institution report; Chart: Axios Visuals

A just-published Brookings Institution analysis of U.S. cities' pledges to cut carbon emissions reveals very mixed results.

Why it matters: The potential — and limits — of city and state initiatives have gotten more attention amid President Trump's scuttling of Obama-era national policies.

