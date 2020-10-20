58 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump threatens to post "60 Minutes" interview early after reportedly walking out

Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One, Oct. 19. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump tweeted on Tuesday that he was considering posting his interview with CBS' "60 Minutes" prior to airtime in order to show "what a FAKE and BIASED interview" it was, following reports that he abruptly ended the interview after 45 minutes of taping.

Why it matters: Trump has escalated his war on the media in the final stretch of his re-election campaign, calling a Reuters reporter a "criminal" this week for not reporting on corruption allegations about Hunter Biden and disparaging CNN as "dumb b*stards" for the network's ongoing coronavirus coverage.

What he's saying: "I am pleased to inform you that, for the sake of accuracy in reporting, I am considering posting my interview with Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes, PRIOR TO AIRTIME!" Trump tweeted.

  • "This will be done so that everybody can get a glimpse of what a FAKE and BIASED interview is all about. Everyone should compare this terrible Electoral Intrusion with the recent interviews of Sleepy Joe Biden!"

Context: Trump and Vice President Mike Pence were participating in a "60 Minutes" episode with host Lesley Stahl set to air on Sunday. Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris are expected to be featured in the same episode with CBS host Norah O'Donnell.

  • CNN and the New York Times reported on Tuesday that the interview was at times combative and that the president declined to participate in a “walk and talk” segment with Stahl and Pence after ending his sit-down.
  • Trump later tweeted a video of Stahl conversing with two masked people at the taping with the caption: "Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes not wearing a mask in the White House after her interview with me. Much more to come."

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Oct 19, 2020 - World

Putin critic Navalny says Trump should condemn his poisoning

A screenshot of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny on CBS' "60 Minutes." Photo: CBS/"60 Minutes"

Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny called on President Trump during an interview with CBS' "60 Minutes" broadcast Sunday to condemn his Novichok poisoning that left him critically ill in hospital.

Details: Asked by CBS' Lesley Stahl if it's important for Trump to condemn the attack, which Navalny says Russian President Putin was behind, he replied: "I think it's extremely important that everyone, of course, including and maybe in the first of all, president of United States, to be very against using chemical weapons in the 21st Century."

Updated 22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Microphones will be muted during parts of Thursday's presidential debate

Photos: Jim Watson and Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

The Commission on Presidential Debates adopted new measures on Monday to mute the microphones of President Trump and Joe Biden to allow each candidate two minutes of uninterrupted time per segment during Thursday night's debate.

Why it matters: During September's chaotic debate, Trump interrupted Biden 71 times, while Biden interrupted Trump 22 times.

