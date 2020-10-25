U.S. reports over 80,000 new COVID-19 cases for 2nd straight day

Photo: Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images
The U.S. reported 83,718 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, marking the second day in a row that the country topped 80,000 daily infections, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
Why it matters: The coronavirus is surging across the U.S. and threatening to overwhelm hospitals, especially in rural areas. The government's top infectious-disease expert Anthony Fauci told MSNBC earlier this month the U.S. is "facing a whole lot of trouble" as it heads into the winter, with cold weather likely to contribute to further spread of the virus.
By the numbers: Saturday's case count nearly topped the record of 83,757, set a day earlier. The daily high before that had been 77,362 on July 16.
- More than 40,000 Americans are currently hospitalized.
- The U.S. has recorded nearly 8.6 million cases since the pandemic began, and 225,000 people have died.
Yes, but: Nearly 130,000 fewer people will die of COVID-19 this winter if 95% of Americans wear face masks in public, according to research published Friday.
