U.S. reports over 80,000 new COVID-19 cases for 2nd straight day

The U.S. reported 83,718 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, marking the second day in a row that the country topped 80,000 daily infections, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Why it matters: The coronavirus is surging across the U.S. and threatening to overwhelm hospitals, especially in rural areas. The government's top infectious-disease expert Anthony Fauci told MSNBC earlier this month the U.S. is "facing a whole lot of trouble" as it heads into the winter, with cold weather likely to contribute to further spread of the virus.

By the numbers: Saturday's case count nearly topped the record of 83,757, set a day earlier. The daily high before that had been 77,362 on July 16.

More than 40,000 Americans are currently hospitalized.

The U.S. has recorded nearly 8.6 million cases since the pandemic began, and 225,000 people have died.

Yes, but: Nearly 130,000 fewer people will die of COVID-19 this winter if 95% of Americans wear face masks in public, according to research published Friday.

